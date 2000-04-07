Entrepreneur's 5th Annual Best Banks for Small Business

About this year's Best Banks for Small Business
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listing prepared from SBA data by Liza Potter with assistance from Bowen Park and Meredith Russell The following ranking lists, by state, the banks that were ranked the No. 1 and No. 2 small-business-friendly microlenders by the SBA. (In the case of a tie, the banks are listed alphabetically.)

We also provide information on the total number and dollar volume of microloans provided by each of these banks during the time period of the study (from June 1997 to June 1998).

In certain cases, banks were acquired or merged with other banks after this listing was compiled-to clear up any confusion, we list both the old and new names of the bank.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

So You Launched Your Startup -- Now What?

Starting a Business

How Steven Li Balances School and Business

Starting a Business

Why Your Next Startup Should Be Purpose-Driven