Going Private

Tap into a multibillion-dollar market with private-sector contracting.

November 1, 1999 15+ min read

Selling to a corporation can be either as simple as impressing the CEO's executive assistant with your professionalism, or as difficult as persuading a procurement official you should be put on his or her in-house vendor list.



If you can get a foot in the door, becoming a supplier to corporations could give you a chance to grab a slice of a multibillion-dollar market. But, unlike selling to the government, there's not really a set procurement process to follow when approaching big businesses.



Take Cellular One, for example. The corporation spends more than $50 million annually on everything from pens to cellular network equipment. But it doesn't retain a bid list-Cellular One requests information from the companies it wants to work with.



That doesn't mean you should sit back and wait for private corporations to come to you. It rarely happens, says Tom Nesby of Nesby Associates Inc., a Renton, Washington, firm that helps consumer-driven corporations increase sales within diverse communities.



"The initial bid marketing strategy is to approach organizations and ask to be put on the their bidders lists," says Nesby. "Large corporations have a minority or small-business coordinator or manager who works with women, minority or small-business suppliers," explains Nesby. Smaller firms-with sales of $50 million to $100 million-may only have one individual handling procurement, and that person is your initial contact point.



A time-consuming-yet more effective-way is the alliance marketing strategy, where you build relationships with potential customers by joining organizations they belong to, volunteering to be presenters at seminars they attend, or being featured in the trade journals they read.



Still, there's a critical change to consider in the private-sector purchasing landscape. "The national strategy [among the largest corporations] is to reduce their vendor bases, and that puts lots of pressure on small businesses," explains Nesby.



Carefully target your potential customers. Don't expect to get your first contract for at least two years; when you finally get it, provide a valuable solution. Then you'll be in the loop of the lucrative private-sector procurement market.



The following companies offer subcontracting opportunities for entrepreneurial businesses to provide products or services. The companies we surveyed happen to be some of the biggest names on the market, so subcontracting to one or more of these firms could significantly boost your business.





Next Step





1. The SBA's ProNet Database (http://pro-net.sba.gov) is used by prime contractors who need subcontractors as well as government entities.



2. The National Minority Supplier Development Council (http://www.mddccouncil.org) and its local affiliates have private corporations and small businesses as members with a goal of increasing the business transactions between the two groups.



3. The Minority Business Development Agency (http://www.mbda.gov) operates the Phoenix database, where small businesses are matched with contract opportunities.



4. The National Association of Purchasing Management (http://www.napm.org) holds an annual international conference, and its affiliates hold local and regional meetings, where entrepreneurs can purchase booths as a way to introduce products. You may also contact local affiliates to offer your services as an expert presenter.



5. Commerce Business Daily (http://cbdnet.access.gpo.gov) is published every business day by the U.S. Department of Commerce and lists all major federal government solicitations, contract awards (to their prime contractors), subcontracting opportunities, surplus property sales and foreign business opportunities.



6. Entrepreneur's October 1999 "Biz 101" column contains information on government contracting. Find it online at http://www.entrepreneurmag.com





Do Your Homework





If you want to get ahead of the game when selling to corporations, you've got to be prepared, says Tom Nesby of Nesby Associates Inc., a Renton, Washington, firm that specializes in helping consumer-driven corporations increase sales in diverse communities. Here are some tips from Nesby:





Find out if a corporation will have a pre-bid conference to detail what they need.





Don't think that because many large corporations are required to do business with small firms that they owe you business. Consider the fact that you are a small, minority- or woman-owned business an attribute, not an asset; the asset is your product or service.





Respond to bids accurately. A bid that is too low or too high implies to the procurement officials that you might not have understood the requirements.





Make sure your bid packet contains information that proves your expertise and accomplishments in the field.





Listings A-F





Abbott Laboratories

MBE/WBE Business Development

D-548, AP34, 200 Abbott Park Rd.

Abbott Park, IL 60064-6193

(847)937-5052, fax: (847)937-5691

will.stewart@ln.ssw.abbott.com

Pharmaceuticals/healthcare

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,I,J,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state

NMSDC member



Advantica Restaurant Group

Supplier Diversity

203 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29319

(864)597-7067, fax: (864)597-7343

http://www.advantica-dine.com

m_petersen@advantica-dine.com

Food-service products

Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,E,F,G,H

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state

NMSDC member



Air Express International

Minority Vendor Program

120 Tokeneke Rd., Darien, CT 06820

(203)655-5718, fax: (203)655-5895

Domestic/international air freight

Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,H

Certification required: NMSDC



Airport Commission

Airport MBE/WBE Opportunity/Outreach Program

P.O. Box 8097, San Francisco Int'l. Airport

San Francisco, CA 94128

(650)794-5021, fax: (650)794-5146

Airport

Contracting opportunities: C,E,F

Certification required: city/state, other airports

NMSDC member



Allegiance Healthcare

Small Business Development

1450 Waukegan Rd., Bldg. BL5, McGaw Park, IL 60085

(847)689-5012, fax: (847)689-5080

alfordt@allegiance.net

Medical/health-care products

Contracting opportunities: G

Certification required: SBA

NMSDC member



American Airlines

Diversified Supplier Program

P.O. Box 619616, MD 5223

Dallas/Ft. Worth Int'l. Airport, TX 75261-9616

(817)963-2620, fax: (817)963-2622

fred_kahl@amrcorp.com

Air transportation

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,I,K

Certification required: NMSDC, agencies that follow NMSDC or DOT guidelines

NMSDC member



Amtrak

Minority Business Development Office

60 Massachusetts Ave. N.E., 3W-113

Washington, DC 20002

(202)906-3600, fax: (202)906-2889

roscoes@amtrak.com

Railroad passenger transportation

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,J,K

Certification required: self

NMSDC member



Bank of America

Minority Business Development

1 Commercial Place, 5th Floor, VA6-100-05-05

Norfolk, VA 23510

(757)441-4459, fax: (757)441-4029

http://www.nbcp.com

Financial products & services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,K,L

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, bank-approved agencies

NMSDC member



Bell Atlantic

Diversified Supplier Relations

240 E. 38th St., 23rd Fl., New York, NY 10016

(212)338-6735, fax: (212)476-5248

Communications

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,K,L

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, WBENC

NMSDC member



The Boeing Company

Supplier Diversity Programs

P.O. Box 3707, Mail Code 14-51

Seattle, WA 98124-2207

(206)655-9222, fax: (206)655-2133

http://www.boeing.com, nicholas.sena@boeing.com

Commercial airplane /military/space hardware

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,G,H,I,J,K

Certification required: NMSDC, self, SBA

NMSDC member



Bristol-Myers Squibb

Supplier Diversity Procurement

P.O. Box 5400, Princeton, NJ 08543

(609)818-4108, fax: (609)818-6056

joan.caggiano@bms.com

Pharmaceuticals

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,H,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, WBENC

NMSDC member



BT Office Products

Supplier Diversity Program

6 Parkway N., Deerfield, IL 60015

(847)444-4000, fax: (847)444-4957

http://www.btopi.com, lhaley@btopi.com

Office products

Contracting opportunities: H

Certification required: NMSDC

NMSDC member



Burger King Corp.

Diversity Business Enterprise

17777 Old Cutler Rd.

Miami, FL 33157

(305)378-7011

http://www.burgerking.com

Quick-service restaurant

Contracting opportunities: A,C,F,K

Certification required: NMSDC

NMSDC member



Caterpillar

Small Business Development

100 N. Adams, Peoria, IL 61517

(309)675-4866, fax: (309)494-1383

Construction equipment

Contracting opportunities: C

Certification required: SBA

NMSDC member



Chevron Corp.

Small Business Program

P.O. Box 7142, San Francisco, CA 94120

(415)894-2583, fax: (415)894-5861

aego@chevron.com

Petroleum

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,H,J,K

Certification required: self, SDB

NMSDC member



Cinergy Inc.

Supplier Diversity/Purchasing

139 E. 4th St., Rm. 902M

Cincinnati, OH 45246

(513)287-1929, fax: (513)287-3142

elawyer@cinergy.com

Gas & electric energy services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,G,H,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SDB, SBA

NMSDC member



Comerica Inc.

Supplier Diversity/Minority Business Development

P.O. Box 75000, MC 7860, Detroit, MI 48275

(248)371-5291, fax: (248)371-6900

http://www.comerica.com, don_p_alessi@comerica.com

Financial services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,H,K,L

Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state, self

NMSDC member



Coors Brewing Co.

Supplier Development

P.O. Box 4030, Mail #NH420

Golden, CO 80401

(303)277-5120, fax: (303)277-6132

keith@coors.com

Beer/malt beverages

Contracting opportunities: A,C,D,E,H,I,K,L

Certification required: NMSDC

NMSDC member



Cummins Engine Co. Inc.

Diversity Procurement Department

500 Jackson St., Columbus, IN 47201

(812)377-1085, fax: (812)377-3334

Diesel engines & components

Contracting opportunities: A,B,E,G,H,I

Certification required: NMSDC

NMSDC member



City of Dallas

Office of Minority Business Opportunity

1500 Marilla 4DN

Dallas, TX 75201

(214)670-3346, fax: (214)670-3076

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,I,K,L

Certification required: North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency



Dallas/Ft. Worth Int'l. Airport

Minority & Economic Affairs Dept.

P.O. Drawer 619428, DFW Airport, TX 75261

(972)574-8008, fax: (972)574-0151

ewinnett@dfwairport.com

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H

Certification preferred: North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency



Dana Corp., Plumley Division

Supplier Diversity/Purchasing

Box 758, 100 Plumley Dr., Paris, TN 38242

(901)642-5582, fax: (901)642-6872

marie.presson@dana.com

Automotive hoses, seals & ducts

Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,H,I

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state

NMSDC member



Deere & Co.

Supplier Management Services

1 John Deere Pl., Moline, IL 61265

(309)765-5525, fax: (309)765-4584

http://www.deere.com, dy00285@deere.com

Industrial & farm equipment

Contracting opportunities: A,B,D,E,F,G,H,K

Certification required: SBA

NMSDC member



East Bay Municipal Utility District

Contract Equity Office

P.O. Box 24055, Oakland, CA 94623

(510)287-0114, fax: (510)287-0149

http://www.ebmud.com, contractequity@ebmud.com

Water & wastewater public utility services

Contracting opportunities: C,D,E,F,H,I,J,K

Certification required: city/state, self, Caltrans

NMSDC member



Fannie Mae

Minority & Women-Owned Business Program

4000 Wisconsin Ave. N.W., Washington, DC 20016

(202)752-4336, fax: (202)752-0037

http://www.fanniemae.com, mia_cole@fanniemae.com

Secondary mortgage financing

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self, SBA

NMSDC member



Federated Department Stores Inc.

Vendor Development

7 W. Seventh St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

(513)579-7803, fax: (513)579-7661

http://www.federated-fds.com, tknott@fds.com

Department store retailer, direct consumer catalog & electronic commerce

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,G,H,J,K

Certification required: NMSDC, WBENC

NMSDC member



First Energy Corp.

Supplier Diversity Program/Supply Chain Dept.

76 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44308

(330)384-3819, fax: (330)384-3879

http://www.firstenergycorp.com, davanzov@firstenergycorp.com

Electric utility services

Contracting opportunities: A,C,D,F,H,J,K,L

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self, SBA

NMSDC member



Frito-Lay Inc.

Minority/Women Business Development

7701 Legacy Dr., Plano, TX 75024

(972)334-5940, fax: (972)334-3861

http://www.fritolay.com, bob.gonzalez@fritolay.com

Snack foods

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K

Certification required: NMSDC, WBENC

NMSDC member

CONTRACTING OPPORTUNITIES: A: Advertising/Marketing B: Business Services C: Construction D: Electrical Products/Services E: Engineering F: Food G: Manufacturing H: Office products I: Raw Materials J: Retail Products K: Technology L: Other NMSDC: National Minority Supplier Development Council WBENC: Women's Business Enterprise National Council





Listings G-L





Gateway

Global Materials

610 Gateway Dr., N. Sioux City, SD 57049

(605)232-2000, fax: (605)232-2581

david.mogensen@gateway.com

Computers

Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,G,I,J,K

Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state, self



Giant Food

Supplier Diversity Initiative

6300 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785

(301)341-8986, fax: (301)618-4050

sdi@giantofmaryland.com

Retail food & pharmacy

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,I,J,K

Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state

NMSDC member



The Hertz Corp.

MWDBE Supplier Development

225 Brae Blvd., Park Ridge, NJ 07656

(201)307-2757, fax: (201)307-2689

http://www.hertz.com, mwdbe@hertz.com

Car rental services

Contracting opportunities: C,D,H,J

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state

NMSDC member



City of Houston

Affirmative Action Division

611 Walker, #2000, Houston, TX 77002

(713)837-9018, fax: (713)837-9055

vlaws@aad.ci.houston.tx.us

Public safety & health services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,I,J,K

Certification required: city/state

Houston National Business Council member



Intergraph Corp.

Small Business Liaison

19 Interpro Road, MS IW1506

Huntsville, AL 35894

(256)730-6882, fax: (256)730-6248

http://www.intergraph.com/federal, wcbunn@ingr.com

Computer hardware & software

Contracting opportunities: L

Certification required: NMSDC, Pro-Net



JCPenney Co. Inc.

Supplier Diversity Development

P.O. Box 10001, Dallas, TX 75301-8122

(972)431-4339, fax: (972)431-4896

http://www.jcpenney.com, smaxwell@jcpenney.com

Retail stores

Contracting opportunities: C,G,J,K

Certification required: NMSDC, WBENC

NMSDC & WBENC member



Johnson & Johnson

Minority-Women Owned Supplier Development

410 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

(732)524-2983

http://www.jnj.com

Health-care products

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,K,L

Certification required: NMSDC, WBENC, SBA

NMSDC member



Lexis-Nexis

Purchasing Department

9443 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg, OH 45342

(937)865-7270, fax: (937)865-1284

http://www.lexis.com, patricia.wright@lexis-nexis.com

Electronic information services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K

Certification required: NMSDC



Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Material Management Center

Small Business Programs Office

P.O. Box 748, Fort Worth, TX 76101

(817)762-1603, fax: (817)762-6020

http://www.ammc.external.lmco.com, jim.w.randle@lmco.com

Military aircraft & related equipment

Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,E,G,H,I,K

Certification required: self

DFW Minority Business Development Council member



Lucent Technologies Inc.

Supplier Diversity Program

5440 Millstream Rd., McLeansville, NC 27301

(336)279-3655, fax: (336)279-4953

http://www.lucent.com, ahennessy@lucent.com

Telecommunications products & services

Contracting opportunities: B,G,I

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SBA

NMSDC member



Lutheran Brotherhood

Supplier Diversity/Purchasing

625 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55415

(612)340-7141, fax: (612)340-8150

Financial services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,H,J,K

Certification required: NMSDC

NMSDC member



Listings M-R

The McGraw-Hill Cos.

Supplier Diversity Program

148 Princeton-Hightstown Road

Hightstown, NJ 08520

(609)426-5189, fax: (609)426-5498

http://www.mcgraw-hill.com

Information provider

Contracting opportunities: A,B,D,H,K,L

Certification required: NMSDC

NMSDC member



MCI WorldCom

Supplier Diversity

701 S. 12th St., Arlington, VA 22202

(703)341-6283, fax: (703)341-7282

supplierdiversity@mci.com

Telecommunications

Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,H,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SBA

NMSDC member



Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc.

Supplier Diversity & Development Program

World Financial Ctr., South Tower, 14th Fl.

New York, NY 10080-6114

(212)236-0500, fax: (212)236-1083

brperkins@exchange.ml.com

Financial services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state

NMSDC member



Monsanto

Diversity Procurement

5200 Old Orchard Rd., Skokie, IL 60077

(847)581-6120, fax: (847)581-4010

http://www.monsanto.com, martha.r.holmes@monsanto.com

Pharmaceuticals & agricultural products

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,G,H,I,K,L

Certification required: city/state, SBA

NMSDC member



New Orleans Int'l. Airport

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise

P.O. Box 20007, New Orleans, LA 70141

(504)465-8867, fax: (504)463-1041

Passenger & cargo air transportation

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,J

Certification required: city/state/federal



Nordstrom inc.

Supplier Diversity Program

1617 6th Ave., Seattle, WA 98101

(206)373-4388, fax: (206)373-4385

http://www.nordstrom.com

barbara.best@nordstrom.com

Clothing retailer

Contracting opportunities: C,J

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self

NMSDC member



Northrop Grumman

Socio-Economic Business Programs

P.O. Box 655907, 49R-30, Dallas, TX 75265-5907

(972)946-3780/(310)332-0338

fax: (972)946-5504/(310)332-7596

http://www.northgrum.com

pualagl@mail.northgrum.com

Aerospace

Contracting opportunities: L

Certification required: NMSDC, self

NMSDC member



Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

Supplier Diversity

123 Mission St., MC H8A, San Francisco, CA 94105

(415)973-1226, fax: (415)973-2553

http://www.pge.com/purchasing, iidi@pge.com

Public utility services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,J,K

Certification required: NMSDC

NMSDC member



Peoples Energy

Vendor Diversity Program

130 E. Randolph Dr., Chicago, IL 60601

(312)240-4527, fax: (312)240-4605

http://www.pecorp.com, p.fergus@pecorp.com

Natural gas distribution

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,H,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self

NMSDC member



Pepco

Minority Business Development

1900 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W.

Washington, DC 20068

(202)872-3171/(202)872-2141, fax: (202)331-6655

http://www.pepco.com, minoritybusiness@pepco.com

Electric utility services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K

Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state, self

NMSDC member



PepsiCo Inc.

Minority Business Development

1 Pepsi Wy., MD 75-781, Somers, NY 10589

(914)767-7243

Beverages & snack foods

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,G,H,I

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state

NMSDC member



Pillsbury

Minority Supplier Development

200 S. 6th St., 21X3, Minneapolis, MN 55402

(612)330-4896, fax: (612)330-4295

http://www.pillsbury.com, jwinston@pillsbury.com

Food products

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,G,I,K

Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state, self

NMSDC member



The Procter & Gamble Co.

Target HUBS

1 Procter & Gamble Plaza, Cincinnati, OH 45201

(513)983-2498, fax: (513)983-2642

http://www.pg.com, elliott.hd@pg.com

Consumer products

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,G,H,I,J,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SBA

NMSDC member



Public Service Electric & Gas Co.

Supplier Development

80 Park Plaza, T23C

Newark, NJ 07102

(973)430-6906, fax: (973)596-9201

shogan@pseg.com

Gas & electric utility services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,G,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SBA

NMSDC member



Raytheon Co.

Small & Minority Business Programs

141 Spring St., Lexington, MA 02421

(781)860-2361, fax: (781)860-2839

http://www.raytheon.com

Electronics, aircraft construction

Contracting opportunities: C,G,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SBA

NMSDC member



Raytheon Systems Co.

Socioeconomic Programs

1520 Hughes Wy., A1-R280, Long Beach, CA 90810

(310)847-2312, fax: (310)847-2367

http://www.ray.com, bfortner@west.raytheon.com

Aerospace electronic & defense systems

Contracting opportunities: C,D,E,G,H,I,K

Certification required: NMSDC, Pro-Net, SBA

NMSDC member



R-Z

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Supplier Diversity Program/Purchasing Dept.

1525 Howe St., MS 200, Racine, WI 53403

(414)260-5351, fax: (414)260-3126

sakoenen@scj.com

Chemical specialty products

Contracting opportunities: B,G,I,K

Certification required: NMSDC

NMSDC member



Science Applications Int'l. Corp. (SAIC)

Supplier Diversity Programs Office

10260 Campus Point Dr., San Diego, CA 92121

(858)826-2523, fax: (858)826-2693

http://www.saic.com

livengoodl@saic.com, lower@saic.com

High-tech research & development

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,H,K

Certification required: NMSDC, SBA

NMSDC member



Sears, Roebuck & Co.

Vendor Diversity

3333 Beverly Rd., D/707D, EC-228B

Hoffman Estates, IL 60179

(847)286-6108, fax: (847)286-1084

http://www.sears.com

General merchandise & services

Contracting opportunities: A,C,G,H,J,K

Certification required: NMSDC, WBENC

NMSDC member



SmithKline Beecham

Small Business Program/Purchasing

1 Franklin Plaza, Philadelphia, PA 19101

(215)751-3735, fax: (215)751-5435

http://www.sb.com, suzanne.rodgers@sb.com

Pharmaceuticals/consumer healthcare

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K

Certification required: SBA

NMSDC member



Solutia Inc.

Diversity Procurement

10300 Olive Blvd., P.O. Box 66760

St. Louis, MO 63166-6750

(314)674-2257, fax: (314)674-2389

gwglis@solutia.com

Specialty chemicals

Contracting opportunities: B,G,I,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state

NMSDC member



Spartan Stores Inc.

Diversity Dept.

850 76th St. S.W., Grand Rapids, MI 49518

(616)878-8264, fax: (616)878-8883

http://www.spartanstores.com, pamela_davis@spartanstores.com

Food products

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,K

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self

NMSDC member



Time Warner Inc.

Minority & Women Business Development

75 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10019

(212)484-8197, fax: (212)489-2446

Media & entertainment

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,H,K,L

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, WBENC, NMBC

NMSDC member



The TJX Companies Inc.

Minority & Women-Owned Supplier Development

770 Cochituate Rd., Framingham, MA 01701

(508)390-2556, fax: (508)390-2828

http://www.tjx.com, nancy_marquez@tjx.com

Off-price retail stores

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,H,J

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, WBENC

NMSDC member



Tyson Foods Inc.

Minority & Women-Owned Business Development

P.O. Box 2020, Springdale, AR 72764

(501)290-4619, fax: (501)290-4607

carrc@tyson.com

Food products

Contracting opportunities: I,L

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state

NMSDC member



Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Supply Department

1416 Dodge St., Rm. 200, Omaha, NE 68179

(402)271-3091, fax: (402)271-3245

Transportation services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self

NMSDC member



United Airlines

Minority Business Program

P.O. Box 66100, Chicago, IL 60666-0100

(847)700-5121, fax: (847)700-4220

sandra.rand@ual.com

Airline transportation

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,I,K,L

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, WBENC

NMSDC member



United Parcel Service

Supplier Diversity

55 Glenlake Pkwy. N.E., Atlanta, GA 30328

(404)828-7095, fax: (404)828-7206

http://www.ups.com, gmayer@ups.com

Worldwide package delivery service

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,H,K,L

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, NAWBO

NMSDC member



United Technologies/Hamilton Standard Division

Purchasing Dept./Space Systems Int'l.

1 Hamilton Rd., MS 1A-3-Z65

Windsor Locks, CT 06096

(860)654-4002, fax: (860)654-2523

kaufman@hsd.utc.com

Aerospace life support/environmental systems

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,G,H,I,K

Certification required: self, SBA

NMSDC member



United Technologies/Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. division

Small Business Liaison Office

6900 Main St., P.O. Box 9729, Stratford, CT 06615

(203)386-6779, fax: (203)383-8657

http://www.sikorsky.com, lwooten@sikorsky.com

Helicopters

Contracting opportunities: G,K

Certification required: SBA

NMSDC member



U.S. Bancorp

Minority Business Enterprise Program

555 S.W. Oak, Portland, OR 97204

(503)275-3911, fax: (503)275-7395

http://www.usbank.com, rhonnda_edmiston@usbc.com

Financial services

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,H,K

Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state

NMSDC member



The Walt Disney Co.

M/WBE Administration

500 S. Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91521-7270

(818)972-5180, fax: (818)972-4768

http://www.disney.com

Entertainment

Contracting opportunities: C,F,G,I

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state

NMSDC member



Xerox Corp.

Global Purchasing, Market Access

800 Phillips Rd., Bldg 205-99P, Webster, NY 14580

(716)422-2295, fax: (716)231-5895

Duplicating equipment & supplies

Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L

Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self,

SBA NMSDC member



Contact Source

Nesby and Associates Inc., (425) 277-7830, http://www.nesby.com



