Going Private
Selling to a corporation can be either as simple as impressing the CEO's executive assistant with your professionalism, or as difficult as persuading a procurement official you should be put on his or her in-house vendor list.
If you can get a foot in the door, becoming a supplier to corporations could give you a chance to grab a slice of a multibillion-dollar market. But, unlike selling to the government, there's not really a set procurement process to follow when approaching big businesses.
Take Cellular One, for example. The corporation spends more than $50 million annually on everything from pens to cellular network equipment. But it doesn't retain a bid list-Cellular One requests information from the companies it wants to work with.
That doesn't mean you should sit back and wait for private corporations to come to you. It rarely happens, says Tom Nesby of Nesby Associates Inc., a Renton, Washington, firm that helps consumer-driven corporations increase sales within diverse communities.
"The initial bid marketing strategy is to approach organizations and ask to be put on the their bidders lists," says Nesby. "Large corporations have a minority or small-business coordinator or manager who works with women, minority or small-business suppliers," explains Nesby. Smaller firms-with sales of $50 million to $100 million-may only have one individual handling procurement, and that person is your initial contact point.
A time-consuming-yet more effective-way is the alliance marketing strategy, where you build relationships with potential customers by joining organizations they belong to, volunteering to be presenters at seminars they attend, or being featured in the trade journals they read.
Still, there's a critical change to consider in the private-sector purchasing landscape. "The national strategy [among the largest corporations] is to reduce their vendor bases, and that puts lots of pressure on small businesses," explains Nesby.
Carefully target your potential customers. Don't expect to get your first contract for at least two years; when you finally get it, provide a valuable solution. Then you'll be in the loop of the lucrative private-sector procurement market.
The following companies offer subcontracting opportunities for entrepreneurial businesses to provide products or services. The companies we surveyed happen to be some of the biggest names on the market, so subcontracting to one or more of these firms could significantly boost your business.
Next Step
1. The SBA's ProNet Database (http://pro-net.sba.gov) is used by prime contractors who need subcontractors as well as government entities.
2. The National Minority Supplier Development Council (http://www.mddccouncil.org) and its local affiliates have private corporations and small businesses as members with a goal of increasing the business transactions between the two groups.
3. The Minority Business Development Agency (http://www.mbda.gov) operates the Phoenix database, where small businesses are matched with contract opportunities.
4. The National Association of Purchasing Management (http://www.napm.org) holds an annual international conference, and its affiliates hold local and regional meetings, where entrepreneurs can purchase booths as a way to introduce products. You may also contact local affiliates to offer your services as an expert presenter.
5. Commerce Business Daily (http://cbdnet.access.gpo.gov) is published every business day by the U.S. Department of Commerce and lists all major federal government solicitations, contract awards (to their prime contractors), subcontracting opportunities, surplus property sales and foreign business opportunities.
6. Entrepreneur's October 1999 "Biz 101" column contains information on government contracting. Find it online at http://www.entrepreneurmag.com
Do Your Homework
If you want to get ahead of the game when selling to corporations, you've got to be prepared, says Tom Nesby of Nesby Associates Inc., a Renton, Washington, firm that specializes in helping consumer-driven corporations increase sales in diverse communities. Here are some tips from Nesby:
- Find out if a corporation will have a pre-bid conference to
detail what they need.
- Don't think that because many large corporations are
required to do business with small firms that they owe you
business. Consider the fact that you are a small, minority- or
woman-owned business an attribute, not an asset; the asset is your
product or service.
- Respond to bids accurately. A bid that is too low or too high
implies to the procurement officials that you might not have
understood the requirements.
- Make sure your bid packet contains information that proves your
expertise and accomplishments in the field.
Listings A-F
Abbott Laboratories
MBE/WBE Business Development
D-548, AP34, 200 Abbott Park Rd.
Abbott Park, IL 60064-6193
(847)937-5052, fax: (847)937-5691
will.stewart@ln.ssw.abbott.com
Pharmaceuticals/healthcare
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,I,J,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state
NMSDC member
Advantica Restaurant Group
Supplier Diversity
203 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29319
(864)597-7067, fax: (864)597-7343
http://www.advantica-dine.com
m_petersen@advantica-dine.com
Food-service products
Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,E,F,G,H
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state
NMSDC member
Air Express International
Minority Vendor Program
120 Tokeneke Rd., Darien, CT 06820
(203)655-5718, fax: (203)655-5895
Domestic/international air freight
Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,H
Certification required: NMSDC
Airport Commission
Airport MBE/WBE Opportunity/Outreach Program
P.O. Box 8097, San Francisco Int'l. Airport
San Francisco, CA 94128
(650)794-5021, fax: (650)794-5146
Airport
Contracting opportunities: C,E,F
Certification required: city/state, other airports
NMSDC member
Allegiance Healthcare
Small Business Development
1450 Waukegan Rd., Bldg. BL5, McGaw Park, IL 60085
(847)689-5012, fax: (847)689-5080
alfordt@allegiance.net
Medical/health-care products
Contracting opportunities: G
Certification required: SBA
NMSDC member
American Airlines
Diversified Supplier Program
P.O. Box 619616, MD 5223
Dallas/Ft. Worth Int'l. Airport, TX 75261-9616
(817)963-2620, fax: (817)963-2622
fred_kahl@amrcorp.com
Air transportation
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,I,K
Certification required: NMSDC, agencies that follow NMSDC or DOT guidelines
NMSDC member
Amtrak
Minority Business Development Office
60 Massachusetts Ave. N.E., 3W-113
Washington, DC 20002
(202)906-3600, fax: (202)906-2889
roscoes@amtrak.com
Railroad passenger transportation
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,J,K
Certification required: self
NMSDC member
Bank of America
Minority Business Development
1 Commercial Place, 5th Floor, VA6-100-05-05
Norfolk, VA 23510
(757)441-4459, fax: (757)441-4029
http://www.nbcp.com
Financial products & services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,K,L
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, bank-approved agencies
NMSDC member
Bell Atlantic
Diversified Supplier Relations
240 E. 38th St., 23rd Fl., New York, NY 10016
(212)338-6735, fax: (212)476-5248
Communications
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,K,L
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, WBENC
NMSDC member
The Boeing Company
Supplier Diversity Programs
P.O. Box 3707, Mail Code 14-51
Seattle, WA 98124-2207
(206)655-9222, fax: (206)655-2133
http://www.boeing.com, nicholas.sena@boeing.com
Commercial airplane /military/space hardware
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,G,H,I,J,K
Certification required: NMSDC, self, SBA
NMSDC member
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Supplier Diversity Procurement
P.O. Box 5400, Princeton, NJ 08543
(609)818-4108, fax: (609)818-6056
joan.caggiano@bms.com
Pharmaceuticals
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,H,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, WBENC
NMSDC member
BT Office Products
Supplier Diversity Program
6 Parkway N., Deerfield, IL 60015
(847)444-4000, fax: (847)444-4957
http://www.btopi.com, lhaley@btopi.com
Office products
Contracting opportunities: H
Certification required: NMSDC
NMSDC member
Burger King Corp.
Diversity Business Enterprise
17777 Old Cutler Rd.
Miami, FL 33157
(305)378-7011
http://www.burgerking.com
Quick-service restaurant
Contracting opportunities: A,C,F,K
Certification required: NMSDC
NMSDC member
Caterpillar
Small Business Development
100 N. Adams, Peoria, IL 61517
(309)675-4866, fax: (309)494-1383
Construction equipment
Contracting opportunities: C
Certification required: SBA
NMSDC member
Chevron Corp.
Small Business Program
P.O. Box 7142, San Francisco, CA 94120
(415)894-2583, fax: (415)894-5861
aego@chevron.com
Petroleum
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,H,J,K
Certification required: self, SDB
NMSDC member
Cinergy Inc.
Supplier Diversity/Purchasing
139 E. 4th St., Rm. 902M
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513)287-1929, fax: (513)287-3142
elawyer@cinergy.com
Gas & electric energy services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,G,H,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SDB, SBA
NMSDC member
Comerica Inc.
Supplier Diversity/Minority Business Development
P.O. Box 75000, MC 7860, Detroit, MI 48275
(248)371-5291, fax: (248)371-6900
http://www.comerica.com, don_p_alessi@comerica.com
Financial services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,H,K,L
Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state, self
NMSDC member
Coors Brewing Co.
Supplier Development
P.O. Box 4030, Mail #NH420
Golden, CO 80401
(303)277-5120, fax: (303)277-6132
keith@coors.com
Beer/malt beverages
Contracting opportunities: A,C,D,E,H,I,K,L
Certification required: NMSDC
NMSDC member
Cummins Engine Co. Inc.
Diversity Procurement Department
500 Jackson St., Columbus, IN 47201
(812)377-1085, fax: (812)377-3334
Diesel engines & components
Contracting opportunities: A,B,E,G,H,I
Certification required: NMSDC
NMSDC member
City of Dallas
Office of Minority Business Opportunity
1500 Marilla 4DN
Dallas, TX 75201
(214)670-3346, fax: (214)670-3076
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,I,K,L
Certification required: North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency
Dallas/Ft. Worth Int'l. Airport
Minority & Economic Affairs Dept.
P.O. Drawer 619428, DFW Airport, TX 75261
(972)574-8008, fax: (972)574-0151
ewinnett@dfwairport.com
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H
Certification preferred: North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency
Dana Corp., Plumley Division
Supplier Diversity/Purchasing
Box 758, 100 Plumley Dr., Paris, TN 38242
(901)642-5582, fax: (901)642-6872
marie.presson@dana.com
Automotive hoses, seals & ducts
Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,H,I
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state
NMSDC member
Deere & Co.
Supplier Management Services
1 John Deere Pl., Moline, IL 61265
(309)765-5525, fax: (309)765-4584
http://www.deere.com, dy00285@deere.com
Industrial & farm equipment
Contracting opportunities: A,B,D,E,F,G,H,K
Certification required: SBA
NMSDC member
East Bay Municipal Utility District
Contract Equity Office
P.O. Box 24055, Oakland, CA 94623
(510)287-0114, fax: (510)287-0149
http://www.ebmud.com, contractequity@ebmud.com
Water & wastewater public utility services
Contracting opportunities: C,D,E,F,H,I,J,K
Certification required: city/state, self, Caltrans
NMSDC member
Fannie Mae
Minority & Women-Owned Business Program
4000 Wisconsin Ave. N.W., Washington, DC 20016
(202)752-4336, fax: (202)752-0037
http://www.fanniemae.com, mia_cole@fanniemae.com
Secondary mortgage financing
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self, SBA
NMSDC member
Federated Department Stores Inc.
Vendor Development
7 W. Seventh St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513)579-7803, fax: (513)579-7661
http://www.federated-fds.com, tknott@fds.com
Department store retailer, direct consumer catalog & electronic commerce
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,G,H,J,K
Certification required: NMSDC, WBENC
NMSDC member
First Energy Corp.
Supplier Diversity Program/Supply Chain Dept.
76 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44308
(330)384-3819, fax: (330)384-3879
http://www.firstenergycorp.com, davanzov@firstenergycorp.com
Electric utility services
Contracting opportunities: A,C,D,F,H,J,K,L
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self, SBA
NMSDC member
Frito-Lay Inc.
Minority/Women Business Development
7701 Legacy Dr., Plano, TX 75024
(972)334-5940, fax: (972)334-3861
http://www.fritolay.com, bob.gonzalez@fritolay.com
Snack foods
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K
Certification required: NMSDC, WBENC
NMSDC member
CONTRACTING OPPORTUNITIES: A: Advertising/Marketing B:
Business Services C: Construction D: Electrical Products/Services
E: Engineering F: Food G: Manufacturing H: Office products I: Raw
Materials J: Retail Products K: Technology L: Other NMSDC: National
Minority Supplier Development Council WBENC: Women's Business
Enterprise National Council
Listings G-L
Gateway
Global Materials
610 Gateway Dr., N. Sioux City, SD 57049
(605)232-2000, fax: (605)232-2581
david.mogensen@gateway.com
Computers
Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,G,I,J,K
Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state, self
Giant Food
Supplier Diversity Initiative
6300 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785
(301)341-8986, fax: (301)618-4050
sdi@giantofmaryland.com
Retail food & pharmacy
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,I,J,K
Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state
NMSDC member
The Hertz Corp.
MWDBE Supplier Development
225 Brae Blvd., Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201)307-2757, fax: (201)307-2689
http://www.hertz.com, mwdbe@hertz.com
Car rental services
Contracting opportunities: C,D,H,J
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state
NMSDC member
City of Houston
Affirmative Action Division
611 Walker, #2000, Houston, TX 77002
(713)837-9018, fax: (713)837-9055
vlaws@aad.ci.houston.tx.us
Public safety & health services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,I,J,K
Certification required: city/state
Houston National Business Council member
Intergraph Corp.
Small Business Liaison
19 Interpro Road, MS IW1506
Huntsville, AL 35894
(256)730-6882, fax: (256)730-6248
http://www.intergraph.com/federal, wcbunn@ingr.com
Computer hardware & software
Contracting opportunities: L
Certification required: NMSDC, Pro-Net
JCPenney Co. Inc.
Supplier Diversity Development
P.O. Box 10001, Dallas, TX 75301-8122
(972)431-4339, fax: (972)431-4896
http://www.jcpenney.com, smaxwell@jcpenney.com
Retail stores
Contracting opportunities: C,G,J,K
Certification required: NMSDC, WBENC
NMSDC & WBENC member
Johnson & Johnson
Minority-Women Owned Supplier Development
410 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732)524-2983
http://www.jnj.com
Health-care products
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,K,L
Certification required: NMSDC, WBENC, SBA
NMSDC member
Lexis-Nexis
Purchasing Department
9443 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937)865-7270, fax: (937)865-1284
http://www.lexis.com, patricia.wright@lexis-nexis.com
Electronic information services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K
Certification required: NMSDC
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Material Management Center
Small Business Programs Office
P.O. Box 748, Fort Worth, TX 76101
(817)762-1603, fax: (817)762-6020
http://www.ammc.external.lmco.com, jim.w.randle@lmco.com
Military aircraft & related equipment
Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,E,G,H,I,K
Certification required: self
DFW Minority Business Development Council member
Lucent Technologies Inc.
Supplier Diversity Program
5440 Millstream Rd., McLeansville, NC 27301
(336)279-3655, fax: (336)279-4953
http://www.lucent.com, ahennessy@lucent.com
Telecommunications products & services
Contracting opportunities: B,G,I
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SBA
NMSDC member
Lutheran Brotherhood
Supplier Diversity/Purchasing
625 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612)340-7141, fax: (612)340-8150
Financial services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,H,J,K
Certification required: NMSDC
NMSDC member
CONTRACTING OPPORTUNITIES: A: Advertising/Marketing B: Business Services C: Construction D: Electrical Products/Services E: Engineering F: Food G: Manufacturing H: Office products I: Raw Materials J: Retail Products K: Technology L: Other NMSDC: National Minority Supplier Development Council WBENC: Women's Business Enterprise National Council
Listings M-R
The McGraw-Hill Cos.
Supplier Diversity Program
148 Princeton-Hightstown Road
Hightstown, NJ 08520
(609)426-5189, fax: (609)426-5498
http://www.mcgraw-hill.com
Information provider
Contracting opportunities: A,B,D,H,K,L
Certification required: NMSDC
NMSDC member
MCI WorldCom
Supplier Diversity
701 S. 12th St., Arlington, VA 22202
(703)341-6283, fax: (703)341-7282
supplierdiversity@mci.com
Telecommunications
Contracting opportunities: B,C,D,H,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SBA
NMSDC member
Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc.
Supplier Diversity & Development Program
World Financial Ctr., South Tower, 14th Fl.
New York, NY 10080-6114
(212)236-0500, fax: (212)236-1083
brperkins@exchange.ml.com
Financial services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state
NMSDC member
Monsanto
Diversity Procurement
5200 Old Orchard Rd., Skokie, IL 60077
(847)581-6120, fax: (847)581-4010
http://www.monsanto.com, martha.r.holmes@monsanto.com
Pharmaceuticals & agricultural products
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,G,H,I,K,L
Certification required: city/state, SBA
NMSDC member
New Orleans Int'l. Airport
Disadvantaged Business Enterprise
P.O. Box 20007, New Orleans, LA 70141
(504)465-8867, fax: (504)463-1041
Passenger & cargo air transportation
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,J
Certification required: city/state/federal
Nordstrom inc.
Supplier Diversity Program
1617 6th Ave., Seattle, WA 98101
(206)373-4388, fax: (206)373-4385
http://www.nordstrom.com
barbara.best@nordstrom.com
Clothing retailer
Contracting opportunities: C,J
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self
NMSDC member
Northrop Grumman
Socio-Economic Business Programs
P.O. Box 655907, 49R-30, Dallas, TX 75265-5907
(972)946-3780/(310)332-0338
fax: (972)946-5504/(310)332-7596
http://www.northgrum.com
pualagl@mail.northgrum.com
Aerospace
Contracting opportunities: L
Certification required: NMSDC, self
NMSDC member
Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
Supplier Diversity
123 Mission St., MC H8A, San Francisco, CA 94105
(415)973-1226, fax: (415)973-2553
http://www.pge.com/purchasing, iidi@pge.com
Public utility services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,J,K
Certification required: NMSDC
NMSDC member
Peoples Energy
Vendor Diversity Program
130 E. Randolph Dr., Chicago, IL 60601
(312)240-4527, fax: (312)240-4605
http://www.pecorp.com, p.fergus@pecorp.com
Natural gas distribution
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,H,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self
NMSDC member
Pepco
Minority Business Development
1900 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W.
Washington, DC 20068
(202)872-3171/(202)872-2141, fax: (202)331-6655
http://www.pepco.com, minoritybusiness@pepco.com
Electric utility services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K
Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state, self
NMSDC member
PepsiCo Inc.
Minority Business Development
1 Pepsi Wy., MD 75-781, Somers, NY 10589
(914)767-7243
Beverages & snack foods
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,G,H,I
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state
NMSDC member
Pillsbury
Minority Supplier Development
200 S. 6th St., 21X3, Minneapolis, MN 55402
(612)330-4896, fax: (612)330-4295
http://www.pillsbury.com, jwinston@pillsbury.com
Food products
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,G,I,K
Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state, self
NMSDC member
The Procter & Gamble Co.
Target HUBS
1 Procter & Gamble Plaza, Cincinnati, OH 45201
(513)983-2498, fax: (513)983-2642
http://www.pg.com, elliott.hd@pg.com
Consumer products
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,G,H,I,J,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SBA
NMSDC member
Public Service Electric & Gas Co.
Supplier Development
80 Park Plaza, T23C
Newark, NJ 07102
(973)430-6906, fax: (973)596-9201
shogan@pseg.com
Gas & electric utility services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,G,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SBA
NMSDC member
Raytheon Co.
Small & Minority Business Programs
141 Spring St., Lexington, MA 02421
(781)860-2361, fax: (781)860-2839
http://www.raytheon.com
Electronics, aircraft construction
Contracting opportunities: C,G,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, SBA
NMSDC member
Raytheon Systems Co.
Socioeconomic Programs
1520 Hughes Wy., A1-R280, Long Beach, CA 90810
(310)847-2312, fax: (310)847-2367
http://www.ray.com, bfortner@west.raytheon.com
Aerospace electronic & defense systems
Contracting opportunities: C,D,E,G,H,I,K
Certification required: NMSDC, Pro-Net, SBA
NMSDC member
CONTRACTING OPPORTUNITIES: A: Advertising/Marketing B: Business Services C: Construction D: Electrical Products/Services E: Engineering F: Food G: Manufacturing H: Office products I: Raw Materials J: Retail Products K: Technology L: Other NMSDC: National Minority Supplier Development Council WBENC: Women's Business Enterprise National Council
R-Z
S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.
Supplier Diversity Program/Purchasing Dept.
1525 Howe St., MS 200, Racine, WI 53403
(414)260-5351, fax: (414)260-3126
sakoenen@scj.com
Chemical specialty products
Contracting opportunities: B,G,I,K
Certification required: NMSDC
NMSDC member
Science Applications Int'l. Corp. (SAIC)
Supplier Diversity Programs Office
10260 Campus Point Dr., San Diego, CA 92121
(858)826-2523, fax: (858)826-2693
http://www.saic.com
livengoodl@saic.com, lower@saic.com
High-tech research & development
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,H,K
Certification required: NMSDC, SBA
NMSDC member
Sears, Roebuck & Co.
Vendor Diversity
3333 Beverly Rd., D/707D, EC-228B
Hoffman Estates, IL 60179
(847)286-6108, fax: (847)286-1084
http://www.sears.com
General merchandise & services
Contracting opportunities: A,C,G,H,J,K
Certification required: NMSDC, WBENC
NMSDC member
SmithKline Beecham
Small Business Program/Purchasing
1 Franklin Plaza, Philadelphia, PA 19101
(215)751-3735, fax: (215)751-5435
http://www.sb.com, suzanne.rodgers@sb.com
Pharmaceuticals/consumer healthcare
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K
Certification required: SBA
NMSDC member
Solutia Inc.
Diversity Procurement
10300 Olive Blvd., P.O. Box 66760
St. Louis, MO 63166-6750
(314)674-2257, fax: (314)674-2389
gwglis@solutia.com
Specialty chemicals
Contracting opportunities: B,G,I,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state
NMSDC member
Spartan Stores Inc.
Diversity Dept.
850 76th St. S.W., Grand Rapids, MI 49518
(616)878-8264, fax: (616)878-8883
http://www.spartanstores.com, pamela_davis@spartanstores.com
Food products
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,H,K
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self
NMSDC member
Time Warner Inc.
Minority & Women Business Development
75 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10019
(212)484-8197, fax: (212)489-2446
Media & entertainment
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,H,K,L
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, WBENC, NMBC
NMSDC member
The TJX Companies Inc.
Minority & Women-Owned Supplier Development
770 Cochituate Rd., Framingham, MA 01701
(508)390-2556, fax: (508)390-2828
http://www.tjx.com, nancy_marquez@tjx.com
Off-price retail stores
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,H,J
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, WBENC
NMSDC member
Tyson Foods Inc.
Minority & Women-Owned Business Development
P.O. Box 2020, Springdale, AR 72764
(501)290-4619, fax: (501)290-4607
carrc@tyson.com
Food products
Contracting opportunities: I,L
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state
NMSDC member
Union Pacific Railroad Co.
Supply Department
1416 Dodge St., Rm. 200, Omaha, NE 68179
(402)271-3091, fax: (402)271-3245
Transportation services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self
NMSDC member
United Airlines
Minority Business Program
P.O. Box 66100, Chicago, IL 60666-0100
(847)700-5121, fax: (847)700-4220
sandra.rand@ual.com
Airline transportation
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,I,K,L
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, WBENC
NMSDC member
United Parcel Service
Supplier Diversity
55 Glenlake Pkwy. N.E., Atlanta, GA 30328
(404)828-7095, fax: (404)828-7206
http://www.ups.com, gmayer@ups.com
Worldwide package delivery service
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,H,K,L
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, NAWBO
NMSDC member
United Technologies/Hamilton Standard Division
Purchasing Dept./Space Systems Int'l.
1 Hamilton Rd., MS 1A-3-Z65
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860)654-4002, fax: (860)654-2523
kaufman@hsd.utc.com
Aerospace life support/environmental systems
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,G,H,I,K
Certification required: self, SBA
NMSDC member
United Technologies/Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. division
Small Business Liaison Office
6900 Main St., P.O. Box 9729, Stratford, CT 06615
(203)386-6779, fax: (203)383-8657
http://www.sikorsky.com, lwooten@sikorsky.com
Helicopters
Contracting opportunities: G,K
Certification required: SBA
NMSDC member
U.S. Bancorp
Minority Business Enterprise Program
555 S.W. Oak, Portland, OR 97204
(503)275-3911, fax: (503)275-7395
http://www.usbank.com, rhonnda_edmiston@usbc.com
Financial services
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,H,K
Certification preferred: NMSDC, city/state
NMSDC member
The Walt Disney Co.
M/WBE Administration
500 S. Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91521-7270
(818)972-5180, fax: (818)972-4768
http://www.disney.com
Entertainment
Contracting opportunities: C,F,G,I
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state
NMSDC member
Xerox Corp.
Global Purchasing, Market Access
800 Phillips Rd., Bldg 205-99P, Webster, NY 14580
(716)422-2295, fax: (716)231-5895
Duplicating equipment & supplies
Contracting opportunities: A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L
Certification required: NMSDC, city/state, self,
SBA NMSDC member
CONTRACTING OPPORTUNITIES: A: Advertising/Marketing B: Business Services C: Construction D: Electrical Products/Services E: Engineering F: Food G: Manufacturing H: Office products I: Raw Materials J: Retail Products K: Technology L: Other NMSDC: National Minority Supplier Development Council WBENC: Women's Business Enterprise National Council
Contact Source
Nesby and Associates Inc., (425) 277-7830, http://www.nesby.com