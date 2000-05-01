The Thinkers

Growthink.com supplies start-up help for the digital marketplace.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Ok, so you're a go-getting, bright entrepreneur who needs help creating a business plan to charm the pants off a generous VC. But you don¹t have the cash for a pricey consultant, so you call on the brigade of entrepreneurs from growthink.com LLC (formerly BestBizPlan.com), the launching pad for the digital marketplace.

Located in Venice, California, this 10-month-old start-up, founded by University of California, Los Angeles MBAs Dave Lavinsky, 29, and Jay Turo, 31, allows Net start-ups to tap into the brains of its staff--also driven MBAs--at far lower rates than competitors. Co-developing the best plans, growthink.com has grown into an incubator-type model, taking start-ups through venture formation and providing funding and support services on an out-of-house basis. "We are basically a laboratory," says Lavinsky. "We take our clients' ideas and refine them based on the industries and the competition." Their pricing model includes upfront cash and equity portions; the financing completion fee varies.

And with their ever-expanding network of investors and the advantage of being intimately involved in the start-up process of hundreds of businesses, the partners have become veritable experts on how to run an Internet firm. "What's great about [this] is that it's really creative," says Lavinsky. "It's just awesome and it's fun."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.