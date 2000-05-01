Your Big Chance

Top New Business of the Millennium Competition

May 1, 2000 1 min read

Thought you'd never have to dust off that business plan again, huh? Well, you do--if you want a crack at scoring up to $10,000 in seed capital. Financial services company J & S Bon Financial in Chicago and Business Start-Ups are hosting a Top New Business of the Millennium Competition in which we¹ll choose and award the best business plans of start-up and infant-stage companies less than one year old. The grand prize is $10,000 in seed money, along with Business Plan Pro and QuickBooks Pro Software; second prize is $5,000 in seed money and the software; third prize is $2,500 in seed money and the software; 25 other finalists will receive the software packages. All entrants will have their plan submitted to two venture capital firms for review and a chance at funding. Entries must be received by midnight May 30; prizes will be awarded by July 30. Visit www.yourbusinessplans.qpg.com for details.