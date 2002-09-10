Employee Perk

Here's the answer to your employees' aches, pains and stress.

September 10, 2002

Looking for an affordable perk that both your employees and your company bank account will appreciate? Try on-site massage. It can reduce stress, help manage work-related pain from carpal tunnel syndrome or neck cramps, and even enhance productivity.



A growing number of big corporations, small businesses and even government agencies have found massage to be a low-cost investment that produces big returns. The Touch Research Institute at the University of Miami in Florida has documented the positive effects of massage therapy with research that indicates a basic 15-minute chair massage, provided twice weekly, results in decreased stress and increased productivity.



Clients remain fully dressed and sit in a specially designed chair while the massage therapist works on their neck, back and shoulders, explains Marilyn Kier, a nationally certified massage therapist and owner of Wellness at Work in Wheeling, Illinois. Though pricing varies, the average hourly rate for workplace massage is $60, and Kier says she averages three employees per hour. Companies handle the fees differently: Some pay the entire fee, others split the cost with employees, and others provide the space and opportunity but ask employees to pay the full amount.



To locate a certified massage therapist in your area, contact the American Massage Therapy Association at (847) 864-0123 or visit its Web site at http://www.amtamassage.com.