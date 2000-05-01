Board Games

Web site for core-board sports enthusiasts

Core board-sports enthusiasts need trek no further in their search for the latest performance gear and accessories. Whether you wakeboard, snowboard, surf or skate, it's all wrapped up into one convenient package at Fusion.com. Product reviews, pro-rider chat rooms, snow and surf reports, and the freshest travel packages and music all reside within this wired community professionally fitted for the action sports lifestyle. You probably won't get the same extreme thrills you're used to, but if nothing else, you might find a deal on that rare board you've been wanting at www.fusion.com.