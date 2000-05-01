Hip eyeware

May 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Itching to become more stylish and elegant than you ever imagined? Well, it all starts with that all-too-crucial fashion accessory. Yep, you guessed it, your glasses. It's time to take those gauche BlueBlockers and oversized rose-tinted frames to a recycling bin and start turning heads with a sleek new look, compliments of Kata Eyewear. Carry "hip understated elegance," just like the Hollywood crowd, with Kata's Gaia Collection, where designs inspired by the elemental forms found in nature produce such details as vine patterned eyerims and beetle-dotted temples. With their corrosion resistant finish and attention to detail, Kata's high-end eyewear is your hip ticket to unadulterated style. Eyewear starts at $250; sunglasses average $350. For further info, call (800) 926-2323.