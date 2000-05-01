Eye Spy

Hip eyeware
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Itching to become more stylish and elegant than you ever imagined? Well, it all starts with that all-too-crucial fashion accessory. Yep, you guessed it, your glasses. It's time to take those gauche BlueBlockers and oversized rose-tinted frames to a recycling bin and start turning heads with a sleek new look, compliments of Kata Eyewear. Carry "hip understated elegance," just like the Hollywood crowd, with Kata's Gaia Collection, where designs inspired by the elemental forms found in nature produce such details as vine patterned eyerims and beetle-dotted temples. With their corrosion resistant finish and attention to detail, Kata's high-end eyewear is your hip ticket to unadulterated style. Eyewear starts at $250; sunglasses average $350. For further info, call (800) 926-2323.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online