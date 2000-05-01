Catch A Cab

Dodge Dakota Quad Cab

May 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Those overachievers at Dodge have certainly outdone themselves with their most recent manifestation of mobile perfection. By melding the moving-day/gear-lugging godsend of a truck bed with the six-passenger roominess of a full-sized, four-door cab, the Dodge Dakota Quad Cab has hereby achieved the essence of versatility. And when they say full-sized, they mean it--no more sitting sideways on a makeshift seat and losing all feeling in your butt. Offered in Sport or SLT models, the Quad Cab is available in 4x2 or shift-on-the-fly, part- or full-time four-wheel drive. Prices for 4x2 models start at $19,490 and 4x4s at $22,135. Visit www.4adodge.com for more information.