Starting a Business

Naming Names

Why a good business plan can help you name your company
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

When you name your business, you're giving birth to a brand. In time, your brand name will represent a rich and varied combination of positive expectations and experiences in the minds of your customers. The name should complement those expectations and experiences. That's why you should use your business plan as a blueprint for developing a name.

A good business plan defines your product or service, your customers, your competition and your business category. It outlines goals for short- and long-term growth and identifies attributes that will allow your business to be competitive and successful. Elements in your business plan form the framework for a brand strategy and lead to critical issues to consider when determining a name:

1. Visualize your customers. What do they look like? What are their ages, genders, lifestyles and locations? If your product or service is targeted to a specific demographic or type of customer, your company name should be customer-driven.

A good example of this is a high-end clothing store specializing in smaller sizes for women, appropriately called La Petite. According to Dave Batt, president of marketing consulting firm Everest Communications Inc. in Genea, Illinois, "The more targeted your product or service is to a specific demographic, the more specific your name should be to appeal to that target."

2. What makes your company competitive or unique? These characteristics define the fundamental nature of your business. Is your company's emphasis on service or speed? Is your promise all-purpose and value, or rare and one-of-a-kind? You need to find the words that define the nature of your business. Classic examples include ServiceMaster, In-N-Out Burgers and Value-Rite. If your company has a specific emphasis on an attribute, you should highlight that attribute in your brand name. If not, consider issue three.

3. Understand your business category. Are you specialized, or are you selling a commodity? Do you have a breakthrough concept that makes your product or service unique, or are you in a highly competitive category where success is measured by market share?

Meals-on-Wheels, the catering company specializing in home delivery of precooked meals, is a good example of a breakthrough concept. A good example of a name in a commodity category is Melissa's Catering. The name clearly identifies the business and adds an element covered by question four.

4. Are you vital to the company's day-to-day activities and functions? This tends to be the case for service companies. That's why you often see a name or a list of last names for lawyers, doctors, insurance agents and financial planners. Batt defines it in simpler terms: "When the person is the product, it makes sense to name the company that way."

Your own name can also bring an added dimension to a commodity product or service. That's why Melissa's Catering is an effective name. If Melissa establishes herself as a prominent feature of personalized service in her business, she provides the competitive edge.

The bottom line is, you need to know yourself and your role in your business. In the end, stay true to the heart of your business as defined by your business plan. Remember that if you sell your company in the future, you sell the name as well.

Ultimately, your most important consideration is defined by Batt: "In time, the name will be less important than what you make of it through hard work, dedication and customer satisfaction." It's at that point that you'll know you've not only successfully named your company, but also given birth to a brand.

Steve Nubie spent 25 years putting in 80-hour weeks in the advertising industry before becoming a freelance writer and marketing consultant.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.