Get The 401(K)

Sources for setting up a 401(K) account
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

If you're in the market for a 401(k) retirement plan, health insurance or other benefits, there's no lack of resources, and some are as close as the Internet. Ez401k.com, for example, charges $401 to set up a retirement plan online, according to Robert Steinhorn, president of the Walnut Creek, California, pension administration company. Targeting small businesses with five to 500 employees, Steinhorn estimates you can design a plan and print out announcements for employees in less than five minutes. In turn, those employees can access their accounts on the Internet, investing in any of 50 mutual funds. In addition to a 90-day money-back guarantee, Ez401k.com handles IRS audits free. Nice touch.

For a broader range of benefits, independent contractors can turn to FreeAgent.com or Aquent Partners.

Freeagent.com, a 1-year-old New York City company, targets "the 24 million independent contractors in the U.S.," says Allen Berger, senior vice president and general manager. "We provide a free service, matching their skills with client needs, and offer group rates on health insurance, a 401(k) plan and other benefits to independent consultants and small businesses with up to six people."

For a fee, you can elect to register as an employee, maintaining your independence while FreeAgent.com does your billing and collection and provides insurance and a 401(k) plan.

Similarly, 14-year-old Aquent Partners (www.aquent.com) in Boston helps find work for independent professionals specializing in creative areas. "We take on independent professionals as W-2 employees and offer health, dental and disability coverage, vacation and holiday pay, a matching 401(k) plan and other benefits," explains David Nichols, former regional manager in Los Angeles, current European country manager. Aquent offers small businesses a range of insurance products and factoring services and a range of insurance service products and factoring services.

Paul DeCeglie (MrWritePDC@aol.com) is a former staff reporter for Journal of Commerce and American Banker.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.