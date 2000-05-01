Smooth Moves

Review of Biomorph's ergonomic EXO desk

May 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Designed to complement the human body's natural, comfortable movement, the ergonomic EXO desk from Biomorph cuts corners, adding a curvilinear grace to home office furniture that's usually governed by rigid lines and sharp edges. The 48-square-inch footprint accommodates a 20-inch monitor, and the height-adjustable keyboard and monitor surface allow you to stand or sit at the desk. The EXO desk is $695 for clearcoat or painted fiberboard, or $795 for clearcoat Maple ApplePly. Call (888) 302-DESK or visit www.biomorphdesk.com for more information.