It's In The Mail

It wasn't hard for Jace McDonald to find his dream job. After spending most of his life working at everything from farming to telemarketing, McDonald, 28, saw a newspaper ad that changed his life back in 1992. Bavon, Massachusetts, direct mailer Super Coups was looking to expand franchising into the Midwest, and McDonald wanted to be a part of it.

McDonald, who runs his franchise from his Middleton, Wisconsin, home, spends each day working with local merchants and business owners, putting together the fliers and coupons that Super Coups distributes to thousands of homes nationwide. As a franchisee, McDonald works out design and copy ideas with his customers, and Super Coups handles the production side, leaving McDonald more time to meet with clients.

"That takes a lot of time," says McDonald. "In this business, if you're doing sales and then devoting a good chunk of your day to production, you're not making money on production-you're making money on sales."

And it's sales and the interaction with his customers that McDonald loves best, especially when his customers benefit. "They're so happy they're using our direct-mail service because they couldn't do it for anywhere near the cost," says McDonald. "[They say they] hope we never quit, and that's nice to hear."

McDonald isn't planning on quitting anytime soon. He recently sold a portion of his territory, allowing him to focus on his Madison, Wisconsin-area customers. With his smaller territory and flexible hours, McDonald also has the freedom to do the things he enjoys, like walking his dog, going boating or spending time with his new wife-all while bringing in twice what he was making at previous jobs.

Super Coups is looking for franchisees to run this full-time, homebased direct-mail business in exclusive territories nationwide. Start-up costs begin at $32,000. Now that's speedy delivery!

