Simply Smashing

After years of being unable to find tasty, healthy eats he could enjoy, former caterer Jason Landau, 31, set out to develop a menu that he could share not only with his sibling, but with anyone interested in meatless fare. Jason and his brother Ken, 33, launched a complete menu of soy-based cuisine and real-fruit smoothies when they opened their first Andrew Smash restaurant in 1995. Patrons in Eugene, Oregon, were delighted: The brothers brought in $400,000 in sales last year and expect $2 million for 2000, given the sale of two franchises and the opening of their third this month.

These days, the brothers are doing more than just sharing their healthy dining
habits-they're also sharing their company. This past June, Smash International Inc. offered $1 million-worth of shares in common stock in a direct public offering in order to fund the expansion of Smash's SBA-approved franchise model. Start-up costs for Andrew Smash restaurant franchises are about $300,000, but the Landaus will ease the financial burden for prospective franchisees by offering referrals to a third-party lender. In addition, Smash International offers franchise owners protected territories and two weeks of training in a corporate store, as well as two weeks of training in their own franchise. Most important, Smash International will provide delicious soy-based products designed and prepared just for its namesake franchises.

Make The Call

Smash International Inc.: (888) 770-3707, www.andrewsmash.com

