Global Warming

Translating your Web site into other languages
If your Web site is in English, how can you expect to sell globally? One answer is to use a service to translate your Web site into other languages. You can also localize content to reflect customs and values of societies around the globe. Learn more about translation at Uniscape (www.uniscape.com), and localization at International Translation & Publishing (www.itpusa.com).

Mark Henricks, author of Business Plans Made Easy (Entrepreneur Media Inc., $19.95, www.entrepreneur.com) and Mastering Home Networking (Sybex Inc., $29.99, www.sybex.com), writes on business and technology issues.

