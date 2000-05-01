It's All That

Sharp UX-4000M multifunction laser printer

Got too many bulky electronic doodads around the office? The Sharp UX-4000M can help clear off your desk: This plain-paper multifunction laser printer can copy, fax and scan as a single peripheral. No need to sacrifice print qualityyou get laser output of 1,800 dpi with resolution enhancement technology and 8 ppm print speed. With a 250-sheet-capacity tray for letter- or legal-sized paper, 2MB memory (that's 130 pages), a TWAIN-compliant scanner and a built-in 14.4 Kbps modem, what more could you ask for? A cost-saving bonus: one-touch direct scan to e-mail, which allows documents to be sent and received via e-mail with one less long-distance phone charge.

