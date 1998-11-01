Driving Force

Automotive aftermarket opportunities that will get your motor revving

November 1, 1998 2 min read

It's no secret that Americans love their cars. In fact, we love them a lot: The number of cars and trucks on U.S. highways recently sped past 200 million for the first time. And we consider these cars to be more than just modes of transportation: They're our homes away from home, our offices away from the office-they're part of our very identities.



No wonder consumers go to practically any length to keep their cars in tiptop condition. Yet while drivers are often more than willing to pay for some luxurious extras, they aren't necessarily seeking James Bond-type accessories. The most successful automotive aftermarket businesses are those that offer the basics-mobile oil changes, windshield repair, auto detailing and dent repair-with an emphasis on convenience.



To help you get in gear, we've got automotive aftermarket franchises and nonfranchise business opportunities. This listings on Franchise Zone and Biz Opp Zone are not intended to endorse, promote or recommend any particular company. If you're considering investing in any company, do your homework and conduct a thorough independent investigation.



Considering that our society is becoming increasingly mobile and fast-paced, the boom in the automotive aftermarket industry should continue to grow. With the right amount of research and counsel, perhaps you, too, can get into the fast lane to success.