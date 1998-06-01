Entrepreneur and Dun & Bradstreet's fourth annual Hot 100 -- the fastest-growing new small businesses in America.

June 1, 1998 15+ min read

It's an Ed-Mcmahon-at-the-door kind of moment for us. This is the time, every year-the fourth in a row, for those keeping track-when we announce the 100 hottest new small businesses in the country. With help from Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), the world's leading research-based business information provider, we comb the national commercial landscape to determine the entrepreneurial equivalents of sweepstakes winners.

Or maybe not, on second thought. For while sweepstakes winners depend on pure, unadulterated luck, successful entrepreneurs realize that luck is only a byproduct of pure, unadulterated hard work. Factor in pure, unadulterated passion, and you've got as near a formula as exists for running a thriving business.



"Small-business owners really have a passion for what they do," says William F. Doescher, senior vice president and chief communications officer for D&B. "Every one of these hot 100 [companies' owners] have this type of attitude-or they wouldn't be successful."



Not that we measure attitude in this listing. What we do measure-based on D&B's mammoth database-is company sales growth from the year of inception. The criteria we use includes the following:





The founder must be actively involved in daily operations and must control at least 51 percent of the business.





The business must have been founded no earlier than 1995.





Annual sales must have exceeded $1 million in 1997.





Companies must meet the SBA's definition of a small business, based on the number of employees and sales figures. (These numbers vary according to industry.)



Of special interest this year is the presence of Internet firms in our ranking. "This is the first year our list has included small businesses making a living off the In-ternet," observes Doescher. "It's just further evidence that small businesses [and consumers] are migrating to the Internet. [In fact,] 47 percent of small-business owners now have access to the Internet."



Access to a booming economy is obviously another plus for our entrepreneurial sweepstakes winners. Consumer confidence is high; small-business confidence is even higher. Ironically, however, the latter situation may be more a reflection of the participants themselves than of any economic indicators. "I'm not sure [entrepreneurs] pay an awful lot of attention to whether the stock market continues to grow or whether the economy is in good shape," Doescher says. "They just want to start their own businesses. They want to be owners of their own destiny."



On that note, prepare to meet a few of these owners of their own destinies in the profiles included on the following pages. These are people for whom pure, unadulterated hard work and luck aren't just concepts-they're a way of life. These are people whose entrepreneurial dreams were not only realized, but were realized at a speed that probably even took them by surprise.



But such is the nature of dreams, we suppose. They can-and often do-come true. "The great American dream today is [to launch] your own business," says Doescher. "And the wide variety of companies in the Hot 100 underscores the fact that anyone can pursue this dream."



And that just reaffirms our initial feelings: This is an Ed-McMahon-at-the-door kind of moment.





About Dun & Bradstreet





Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), with the world's largest business information database, tracks 49 million companies worldwide, 11 million in the United States alone. Businesses use D&B's services to find new customers and evaluate their creditworthiness, identify potential suppliers, and collect overdue receivables.



Through face-to-face and telephone interviews and public-records searches, more than 200 million financial transactions are added annually to D&B's files in the United States alone. D&B updates its information base continually-more than 750,000 times each business day.



When businesses are entered into the D&B database, they are issued D-U-N-S numbers (similar to Social Security numbers for companies). The U.S. federal government requires companies to have this number to bid for government contracts. Also used by the United Nations and the European Union, the D&B D-U-N-S number is quickly becoming the universal standard for identifying businesses on the World Wide Web as well.



For more information about D&B, call (800) 234-3867 or visit the D&B Web site at www.dnb.com. To register for a D-U-N-S number, call (800) 333-0505.





Dressed For Success



By Laura Tiffany



John Paul Beltran and Richard Hirsh have shown both entrepreneurial and fashion flair with John Paul Richard Inc., their Chatsworth, California, women's apparel company-so much flair, in fact, that they landed the No. 1 spot in Entrepreneur's Hot 100 ranking with revenues of $46.5 million in 1997, their first full year in business.



The founders joined forces after working together at Melrose, a women's apparel manufacturing company Hirsh had founded in 1974. Hirsh sold the company in 1986 and, after spending 10 years working for the new owner, he and Beltran found the corporate life less than fulfilling. "We decided we'd had enough of the corporate environment," recalls Hirsh. "We wanted to get out and start our own business."



Their experience in the apparel industry proved to be their key to success. With $1 million in start-up capital culled from personal savings, they secured $1.6 million in loans and created a relationship with Heller Financial Inc., a Chicago-based international commercial finance company. This helped them garner $25 million in factor loans (loans backed by outstanding invoices and current orders) last year to purchase raw materials and keep the company above water while it grew. "[Heller] was the financial engine behind our colossal growth," says Hirsh. "It was critical in making [funding] available."



"Heller took a big chance on us because of our extensive industry experience," says Beltran. With these resources, the partners had no problem gathering an experienced staff from industry contacts. They were also able to land accounts with such national retailers as Macy's, Mervyn's and Sears almost immediately.



"Giving a start-up company like John Paul Richard [space] in the stores was not so far-fetched because these were people we'd had tremendous experience with over the years," Hirsh explains.



But most important, the partners' familiarity with the market and cus-tomers helped them discover an unfilled niche: fashionable misses' clothes. "We fill a gap in the department store business," explains Bel-tran, 44. "The misses' department is filled with traditional merchandise. We bring in merchandise that is more fashionable and still very reasonably priced."



"We understand our market and each individual player we deal with," adds Hirsh, 45. "And we have a keen understanding of what will sell at what price point."



Not content to stop with just one clothing line, Beltran and Hirsh are ready to conquer other departments with their fashions. "I think the next [thing to do] is to seek more accounts," says Beltran. "In the future, we'll go after the petite-sized and large-sized customers, [markets] we have barely touched on so far."



With plans to double its astounding first-year revenues this year, John Paul Richard's success shouldn't wear out any time soon.





Hot Wired



By G. David Doran



In the real world, a newcomer to the retail computer ac-cessories market like AMT Component Inc. in Irvine, California, would have a very slim chance of successfully competing with established megastores like Comp-USA and Fry's Electronics. But in the virtual world of the Internet, AMT, which sells more than 35,000 computer products, ranging from printer ink cartridges to network routers, through its Web site, has become a force to be reckoned with. It posted sales of $2.1 million in only its second year of operation, helping to earn it the No. 83 spot in Entrepreneur's Hot 100 ranking.



Alex Chen, 24, started AMT in 1996 with a little help from his savings and his parents' credit status, selling computer peripherals such as monitors and hard drives through ads in computer magazines and a small Web site.



As the number of people purchasing goods and services through the Internet grew, so did AMT, allowing Chen to add more products to his database until the number of offerings began to rival that of the mega-stores-only Chen doesn't have the high overhead of a large retail location or a sales staff.



Chen, who moved to the United States from Taiwan in 1986, nursed the fledgling company along by putting every penny of profit back into the operation and building strong relationships with customers. Paraphrasing Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, Chen asserts that customer satisfaction should be the first priority of any online business.



"When you fail to satisfy a customer at a retail store, he'll tell 10 people," says Chen. "But if you [upset] a customer at an e-commerce site, that person will tell 6,000 people by posting his complaint where everyone on the Internet can see it."



The news that Egghead Computer had closed all 80 of its retail locations in February to concentrate its efforts on the Internet was no surprise to Chen, who believes e-commerce will eventually revolutionize the way business and consumers interact in the marketplace.





Power Broker



By Jessica Goins



They say that in Texas, everything is big . . . and Cheryl Thompson-Draper's company is no exception. In 1995, she started Warren Electric Telecom & Utilities, a wholesale distributor of telecommunications and utilities products. Since then, the company that ranked No. 19 in Entrepreneur's Hot 100 has been growing at lightning speed, bringing in $8.25 million in revenues for 1997, with more than $12 million expected this year.



Thompson-Draper's Houston company is roping up a sizable portion of the Lone Star State's telecommunications and utilities products markets. How does she do it? By distributing almost every kind of product used by the power companies and by Southwestern Bell, all the way up to the outlets in the wall, says Thompson-Draper-no small feat in an industry that's been traditionally male-dominated.



"The utilities side is still very male-dominated," says Thompson-Draper. "The telecommunications side is not. The telecommunications industry is very blind to which sex they're dealing with, and they really don't care. It's a new enough industry that it doesn't have any hang-ups from the old days."



Not that Thompson-Draper, 47, was a novice when she started her telecommunications and utilities company. She also owns Warren Electric, the 79-year-old industrial electric company owned by her family that she gained control of in 1993. Her experience turned out to be a big help when she was seeking $2 million in financing for her new company. The banks looked at her track record with Warren Electric, which boasted a Texas-sized $200 million in sales; needless to say, she got the loans. Laughs Thompson-Draper, "I guess I was a good risk." That's a big deal anywhere.





Talk Of The Town



By Michelle Prather



Comedians often target the South as redneck heaven, but Deborah R. and Jim Ford Jr., owners of Entrepreneur's Hot 100 No. 35-ranked Grits Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, make it their business to create a positive image of the place they call home. Their affection for Southern traditions has blossomed into success worth millions.



The husband-and-wife team found its niche in the gift and apparel industries by putting phrases that exemplify Southern traditions and upbringing (such as "Southern Girls Don't Sweat-They Glisten") on mugs, wine glasses, pillows, apparel and more. Their story dates back to August 1995, when native Alabaman Deborah, now 45, screen-printed a phrase she's heard most of her life, "Grits: Girls Raised In The South," onto her volleyball players' T-shirts at the junior high school where she taught and coached. A few months later, she met Jim, now 47, who saw dollar signs in the catch phrase. With an extensive background in sales and marketing, he told his soon-to-be-wife he thought she was sitting on a gold mine. Deborah then applied to trademark the "Grits" phrase and thought up 25 more Southern sayings, such as "PMS: Precious Moody Southerners" and "Southern Girls Know That Friends Are Forevah."



When they sold $65,000 worth of embroidered goods, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats, at the Atlanta Apparel Mart's July Gift Show in 1996, the now-married couple decided to quit their jobs and take on Grits full time. "At the next show, we did more than $100,000, and at the next show, we did more than $150,000," says Jim.



The days of relying only on trade shows for visibility are long gone. No strangers to the word "expansion," the Fords have increased their warehouse space three times, and for good reason: They now have 1,620 active accounts, including Lebanon, Tennessee-based restaurant chain Cracker Barrel and 500 Hallmark stores. And this year's Atlanta Gift Mart will see the premiere of a voice chip-enhanced book and stuffed animal series geared toward youngsters.



Success didn't come without some hurdles, however: The Fords encountered theft early on-$50,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from one of their warehouses-and their $4 million-plus sales figures for 1997 could have been close to $5 million if they hadn't suffered an $800,000 loss in revenue due to vendor shipping delays. But a booming business makes it easier to recover. Jim attributes their overwhelming success to their distribution network, the strength of their trademark, their devoted staff and recent CFO addition Doug Johnson.



With Deborah's flair for color, style and catchy sayings, and Jim's knack for running a business, these dynamos are making millions embracing-and marketing-the South. The Fords project sales of $8 million for 1998 and hope to expand nationwide.





High Rollers





By Jesse Hertstein



Randolph and Kathleen Bobe seem to have hit the jackpot with their $11 million food distribution service for Atlantic City, New Jersey, casinos. However, theirs is not a story of luck so much as a history of hard work. After receiving a bachelor's degree in food marketing in 1980, Kathleen, 39, worked her way up from assistant director of food service for a hospital to food buyer at Tropicana Hotel & Casino before collaborating on the opening of Chispanic Enterprises Inc. in 1996.



Randy, 49, has always been an entrepreneur: At 10, he caught and sold pigeons to Chinese restaurants and poultry markets in New York City and used the profits to buy women's shoes and clothing to sell from the trunk of his father's car. He rolled cigars for his grandmother, attended the Food and Maritime School, became apprenticed in a butcher shop, and now works as general manager of a major meat supplier-while also serving as vice president of the partners' Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, company, ranked No. 7 in Entrepreneur's Hot 100 ranking.



From the start, the Bobes have drawn no salary from the company, and they do all the work themselves. This hands-on approach has kept Chispanic ahead of the competition. "We're a very small company where we answer the phone, we don't have voice mail, and we're in tune with what customers need," says Kathleen. "If there's a problem, we address it immediately."



But this steadfast patience isn't always easy. "Find what you do best, stick to that, and perfect it," Kathleen advises budding entrepreneurs. "Don't grow faster than you can afford to." With plans to expand their product line as well as sell to the newest casinos in Atlantic City, the Bobes hope their winning streak continues.

Listings 1-10



Research by Adrienne S. Coehlo and Liza Potter



1. John Paul Richard Inc., Chatsworth, CA

Women's apparel manufacturer

John Paul Beltran, Richard Hirsh

Began: 1996 w/18 employees; 68 employees

Initial investment: $1M from savings

1997 sales: $45.68M



2. Telephone Company of Central Florida, Lake Mary, FL

Local & long-distance telephone services

Elder N. Ripper III

Began: 1996 w/5 employees; 64 employees

Initial investment: $1.5M from priv. Investors

1997 sales: $33.82M



3. Heritage Gas Services LLC, Tulsa, OK

Natural gas services

Dave Presley

Began: 1995 w/5 employees; 38 employees

Initial investment: $500K from priv. Investors

1997 sales: $23.63M



4. Energy Alloys Inc., Houston, TX

Steel distribution & inventory management

Samuel D. Warren, Ralph Mullens, Robert G. Pond

Began: 1995 w/10 employees; 29 employees

Initial investment: $60K from savings

1997 sales: $21.93M



5. Prologix Inc., Horsham, PA

Integration of radio frequency systems

Paul Speese, Terrence O'Neill, David Gulian

Began: 1996 w/8 employees; 15 employees

Initial investment: $300K from savings

1997 sales: $14.5M



6. Dudley Barrett Construction Co., Roswell, GA

General contracting & commercial construction

David Barrett, Jeff Dudley

Began: 1995 w/10 employees; 42 employees

Initial investment: $130K from savings

1997 sales: $21.43M



7. Chispanic Enterprises Inc., Egg Harbor City, NJ

Wholesale food distribution

Kathleen J. Bobe, Randolph T. Bobe

Began: 1996 w/3 employees; 8 employees

Initial investment: $76K from friends/family, savings

1997 sales: $11.59M



8. Kay Construction Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Construction mgmt. & general contracting

Lorraine Kay, Tom Viviano

Began: 1995 w/10 employees; 15 employees

Initial investment from priv. investors, savings

1997 sales: $14.45M



9. Shonfeld's (USA) Inc., South Hackensack, NJ

Gourmet gift products

Boaz Shonfeld

Began: 1995 w/2 employees; 18 employees

Initial investment: $1.3M from friends/family

1997 sales: $14.1M



10. Kompass Food Trading Int'l., River Edge, NJ

Packaged frozen fruits & vegetables importing

Brad Koshar, Jack Simon

Began: 1996 w/3 employees; 5 employees

Initial investment: $250K from friends/family, priv. Investors

1997 sales: $9.06M





Listings 11-20

11. Sunkota Construction Inc., Sioux Falls, SD

Contruction & construction management

Robert A. Fraser, Jeanette M. Fraser

Began: 1996 w/4 employees; 8 employees

Initial investment: $100K from savings

1997 sales: $8.17M



12. Angel Produce Inc., Torrance, CA

Exporter

Yukio Bito

Began: 1995 w/3 employees; 5 employees

Initial investment: $70K from friends/family

1997 sales: $11.39M



13. Digital System Technology, Irwindale, CA

Digital television systems

John T. Duggin Sr.

Began: 1995 w/2 employees; 9 employees

Initial investment: $15K from savings

1997 sales: $10.11M



14. High Point Solutions Inc., Sparta, NJ

Communications equipment distribution

Michael T. Mendiburu, Thomas T. Mendiburu

Began: 1996 w/2 employees; 7 employees

Initial investment: $1K from credit card

1997 sales: $6.7M



15. Ariston Technologies, Huntington Beach, CA

Computer memory systems

Lazaros Bountour

Began: 1995 w/2 employees; 11 employees

Initial investment: $140K from savings

1997 sales: $9.88M



16. Flooring Systems Inc., Fenton, MO

Commercial flooring subcontracting

Ron K. Komlos, Sandra K. Komlos

Began: 1995 w/15 employees; 60 employees

Initial investment: $50K from priv. Investors

1997 sales: $9.67M



17. Switch Manufacturing, San Francisco, CA

Snowboard bindings & boots

Erik Andersen, Jeff Sand, Tony Guerrero

Began: 1995 w/6 employees; 28 employees

Initial investment: $45K in equity, $500K from loans

1997 sales: $9.19M



18. SCS America, Foster City, CA

Software consulting services

Michael A. Ober

Began: 1995 w/9 employees; 50 employees

Initial investment: $200K from priv. Investors

1997 sales: $8.4M



19. Warren Electric Telecom & Utilities, Houston, TX

Utility & telecom-datacom products

Cheryl L. Thompson-Draper

Began: 1995 w/10 employees; 18 employees

Initial investment: $2M loan from previous business

1997 sales: $8.25M



20. Organic Ingredients Inc., Aptos, CA

Organic foods

Joseph J. Stern, John Battendieri

Began: 1996 w/3 employees; 7 employees

Initial investment: $300K from savings, $1M from line of credit

1997 sales: $5.32M





Listings 21-30

21. Synergistic Computer Solutions, Haleiwa, HI

Hardware & software systems

John Varel

Began: 1995 w/5 employees; 50 employees

Initial investment: $50K from credit card

1997 sales: $7.8M



22. Midland-Frantz Construction Group, Park Ridge, IL

General contracting

Larry Ressler, Dan McHugh

Began: 1995 w/6 employees; 18 employees

Initial investment: $75K from bank loan, priv. investors, savings

1997 sales: $7.8M



23. H. Greenblatt & Co. Inc., Los Angeles, CA

Textile printing

Howard Greenblatt, Toni Payne

Began: 1996 w/4 employees; 7 employees

Initial investment: $450K from friends/family, savings

1997 sales: $5.18M



24. Hyneman Companies LLC, Biloxi, MS

Residential construction

Rusty Hyneman, Fay Mitrenga

Began: 1995 w/2 employees; 7 employees

Initial investment: $75K from savings

1997 sales: $7.71M



25. Allstar Pipe & Supply Co., Jonesboro, GA

Water & waste-water distribution

Norman L. Gillson, James A. Sowersby

Began: 1996 w/6 employees; 10 employees

Initial investment: $117K from friends/family

1997 sales: $5.11M



26. U.S. Medical Inc., Denver, CO

Medical devices

Carson & Roesener families

Began: 1996 w/2 employees; 30 employees

Initial investment: None

1997 sales: $4.76M



27. Technoquip Co. Inc., Houston, TX

Wholesale manufacturers' representative

Angel E. Santiago

Began: 1996 w/2 employees; 5 employees

Initial investment: $60K from friends/family, bank loan, credit card

1997 sales: $4.74M



28. rs-unix.com, San Francisco, CA

Computer systems integration services

Jeff Medeiros

Began: 1996 w/6 employees; 11 employees

Initial investment: $15K from credit card, savings

1997 sales: $4.46M



29. Apex Design Technology Inc., Anaheim, CA

Hydraulic, pneumatic & electronic systems

David J. Reiniger, Todd M. Gallagher, Harsoyo Lukito

Began: 1995 w/12 employees; 65 employees

1997 sales: $6.66M



30. Showcase of Homes Inc., Piedmont, SC

Manufactered home sales & real estate brokerage

Tim W. Revis

Began: 1995 w/8 employees; 25 employees

Initial investment: $140K from savings

1997 sales: $6.66M





Listings 31-40

31. Magnum Staffing Services Inc., Houston, TX

Staffing services

Caroline Brown, Darrel O. Brown

Began: 1996 w/108 employees; 365 employees

Initial investment: $70K from friends/family

1997 sales: $4.16M



32. Hired-Hand Green Inc., Bremen, AL

Commercial greenhouse manufacturer

Steven Crider, Grant Crider, Shawn Crider

Began: 1996 w/17 employees; 38 employees

Initial investment: $250K from bank loan

1997 sales: $4.06M



33. International Security & Trading, Miami, FL

Security equipment

Augusto Perez, Jesus Gonzalez

Began: 1995 w/3 employees; 10 employees

Initial investment: $25K from savings

1997 sales: $6.04M



34. National Service Solutions, Moorestown, NJ

National facility management services

James H.B. Hoff

Began: 1996 w/10 employees; 15 employees

Initial investment: $300K+ from priv. investors, savings

1997 sales: $4.03M



35. Grits Inc., Birmingham, AL

Southern-themed embroidered goods

James C. Ford Jr., Deborah R. Ford

Began: 1996 w/5 employees; 18 employees

Initial investment: $100K from priv. investors, credit card, savings

1997 sales: $4.02M



36. Sente Financial Corp., Sacramento, CA

Mortage lending services

Marc Ely, Susan Ely

Began: 1995 w/3 employees; 60 employees

Initial investment: $400K from savings

1997 sales: $5.96M



37. TERRA Constructors Ltd., Denton, TX

Geo-technical contracting

George Koelling, Dennis Collins, Chris McGhee, Virgil Jarnagin, Rick Graves

Began: 1996 w/20 employees; 25 employees

Initial investment: $600K from savings

1997 sales: $3.95M



38. DMR & Associates Inc., Sacramento, CA

Staffing services

David H. Waldschmitt

Began: 1995 w/3 employees; 7 employees

Initial investment: $150K from savings

1997 sales: $5.81M



39. Curbs Plus Inc., Rossville, GA

Roof curbs & accessories

Marc Brower, Ken Herrick, Steve Jensen, Jon Steed

Began: 1996 w/15 employees; 50 employees

Initial investment: $425K from priv. Investors

1997 sales: $3.83M



40. CNG Communications Inc., Tucson, AZ

Telecommunications products & services

Paul Bishop

Began: 1995 w/25 employees; 78 employees

Initial investment: $150K from savings

1997 sales: $5.74M





Listings 41-50

41. Summit Industrial Construction, Lawrenceville, GA

Industrial construction & maintenance

Michael T. Ballard, Mark W. Bryan

Began: 1996 w/12 employees; 35 employees

Initial investment: $50K from bank loan, savings

1997 sales: $3.52M



42. Business Alliance Capital Corp., Princeton, NJ

Commercial financing

Theodore Kompa, Jeffrey Goldrich

Began: 1995 w/5 employees; 28 employees

Initial investment: $6.1M from priv. Investors

1997 sales: $5.21M



43. Tactica Technology Group, Dallas, TX

Business & technology consulting, software products

Rene Larrave, Kevin Albright, Eddie Mayfield

Began: 1996 w/15 employees; 30 employees

Initial investment: $400K from priv. Investors

1997 sales: $3.46M



44. Lakeshore Staffing Inc., Chicago, IL

Temporary & permanent staffing services

John P. Johnson, Scott C. Allen

Began: 1995 w/4 employees; 20 employees

Initial investment: $100K from savings

1997 sales: $5.17M



45. Steele Solutions Inc., Waukesha, WI

Custom mezzanines

Richard G. Kuchler, Terry E. Young, Micheal J. Thelen, Bill D. Benning

Began: 1996 w/7 employees; 9 employees

Initial investment: $80K from savings

1997 sales: $3.36M



46. Sams Data Products Inc., Annapolis, MD

VAR of computer products & services

John D. Soderberg

Began: 1995 w/3 employees; 11 employees

Initial investment: $60K from friends/family

1997 sales: $5.02M



47. IXC Marketing Inc., Anaheim, CA

Long-distance services reseller

Mohamad Hassan, Mazda Begum

Began: 1996 w/10 employees; 35 employees

Initial investment: $60K from friends/family

1997 sales: $3.34M



48. Rankserve, Newbury Park, CA

Copier products

Tim J. Marr

Began: 1996 w/1 employee; 3 employees

Initial investment: $5K from savings

1997 sales: $3.25M



49. Fastener Link Inc., Houston, TX

Industrial fasteners

Nick Hasegawa

Began: 1996 w/4 employees; 4 employees

Initial investment: $100K from savings

1997 sales: $3.24M



50. Consignment Plus Home Furnishings Inc., Walnut Creek, CA

Home furnishings/accessories, art/jewelry on consignment

Patti Evans

Began: 1996 w/4 employees; 28 employees

Initial investment: $78K from friends/family

1997 sales: $3.16M





Listings 51-60

51. RAScom Inc., Salem, NH

Open system remote-access servers

Mark Galvin

Began: 1996 w/29 employees; 65 employees

Initial investment: $17.77M from friends/family, priv. investors, venture capital

1997 sales: $3.14M



52. Aztech Professional Services Inc., Phoenix, AZ

Information technology services

Kent E. Dicks

Began: 1996 w/22 employees; 70 employees

Initial investment: $75K from friends/family, credit card

1997 sales: $3.14M



53. Software USA, San Diego, CA

Software distribution

James Clelland

Began: 1996 w/45 employees; 75 employees

Initial investment: $1M from friends/family

1997 sales: $3.12M



54. ASA Solutions Inc., Scottsdale, AZ

VAR for Lawson Software, periphonics

David Atkins, Steve Arnold, Tom Schollmeyer

Began: 1995 w/27 employees; 34 employees

Initial investment: $66K from savings

1997 sales: $4.52M



55. Curtis-Straus LLC, Littleton, MA

Laboratory testing services

Jon D. Curtis, James E. Lewis, Isidor Straus

Began: 1996 w/11 employees; 22 employees

Initial investment: $300K from credit card, savings

1997 sales: $2.83M



56. Rehab Medical Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA

Medical supplies & equipment

Mario Rea, Jose Cava

Began: 1996 w/2 employees; 3 employees

Initial investment: $70K from savings

1997 sales: $2.8M



57. PC Solutions Inc., Pompano Beach, FL

Network systems integration

Paul A. Stern, Stuart R. Cantin

Began: 1995 w/5 employees; 20 employees

Initial investment: $30K from priv. Investors

1997 sales: $4.1M



58. SightLine Studios Inc., Starke, FL

Custom designs/displays for entertainment/educational industries

Dennis MacDonald, Leonard Weinbaum, Andrew Kunzie, Joel H. Garrett

Began: 1996 w/20 employees; 73 employees

Initial investment: $25K from friends/family, savings

1997 sales: $2.67M



59. Fine Furniture Leather/Sleep Gallery, Waukee, IA

Retail leather furniture & sleep products

Eric C. Polson, James G. Sanders

Began: 1995 w/4 employees; 18 employees

Initial investment: $40K from friends/family

1997 sales: $4M



60. DBI of North America, Joliet, IL

Construction/mining equipment

Paul Dillon

Began: 1996 w/3 employees; 10 employees

Initial investment: $25K from savings

1997 sales: $2.63M





Listings 61-70

61. National Structures Inc., Syracuse, NY

General contracting & construction management

Dominick Madia, Robert Milne

Began: 1996 w/2 employees; 7 employees

Initial investment: $40K from savings

1997 sales: $2.59M



62. Simple Network Communications, La Jolla, CA

Web site hosting services

Robert Bingham, Mark Hopperton, Tim Traver

Began: 1996 w/4 employees; 24 employees

Initial investment: $10K from friends/family, credit card

1997 sales: $2.51M



63. Alliance Telecom Services Inc., Miami, FL

Long-distance services reseller

Hugo Vizcarra, David Guerra

Began: 1996 w/3 employees; 7 employees

Initial investment: $200K from friends/family

1997 sales: $2.49M



64. Bird Co., Palo Alto, CA

Commercial print sales & production

Patrick J. Bird

Began: 1996 w/1 employee; 1 employee

Initial investment: $25K from bank loan, savings

1997 sales: $2.49M



65. Control Solutions Inc., Lexington, KY

Industrial control system designs

Tracey Holder, Jim Graham, Earl Camic, Roger Cox, Gary Bomar

Began: 1996 w/5 employees; 20 employees

Initial investment: $30K from savings

1997 sales: $2.45M



66. Bri-Mar Manufacturing Inc.,Chambersburg, PA

Hydraulic dump trailers

Brian Wise, Marcus Blank

Began: 1995 w/5 employees; 25 employees

Initial investment: $36K from friends/family, savings

1997 sales: $3.66M



67. Telecom Labs Inc., Seattle, WA

Voice & data network systems

Doug Graham, Bruce Shelby

Began: 1996 w/15 employees; 23 employees

Initial investment: $350K from bank loan, savings

1997 sales: $2.44M



68. Rick's Uptown Market, Sacramento, CA

Grocery store

Rick Miller

Began: 1996 w/12 employees; 18 employees

Initial investment: $100K from priv. investors, savings

1997 sales: $2.44M



69. Dascom Systems Inc., St. Paul, MN

Videoconferencing systems/educational services

Dan Takkunen, Scott Apfelbacher

Began: 1995 w/2 employees; 11 employees

Initial investment: $120K from savings

1997 sales: $3.59M



70. Next Generation Health Services, Gilbert, AZ

Health-care business/technology services

Matthew A. Nielsen, John Nielsen

Began: 1996 w/1 employee; 50 employees

Initial investment: $15K from owners' capital investment

1997 sales: $2.36M





Listings 71-80

71. PathNet Institute, Van Nuys, CA

Cancer testing & research

Alan Kaye

Began: 1996 w/2 employees; 58 employees

Initial investment: $46K from savings

1997 sales: $2.32M



72. Priority Logistic Services Inc., Columbia, TN

Transportation brokerage

Timothy Bartels

Began: 1996 w/4 employees; 8 employees

Initial investment from friends/family, bank loan, savings

1997 sales: $2.31M



73. Crosslink Inc., Boulder, CO

Wireless data systems

Gary A. Zarlengo, Gordon E. Hardman, Michael D. Carpenter

Began: 1995 w/4 employees; 39 employees

Initial investment: $12K from savings

1997 sales: $3.45M



74. Seaway Marine Inc., Toledo, OH

Boat sales & services

Chandrakumar Sinnadurai

Began: 1996 w/5 employees; 7 employees

Initial investment: $50K from savings

1997 sales: $2.28M



75. Fire Sprinkler of Nashville LLC, Nashville, TN

Fire protection systems

Patrick J. Stella, Wayne Dorr

Began: 1995 w/5 employees; 30 employees

Initial investment: $250K from bank loan, savings

1997 sales: $3.41M



76. J.P. Rivard Trailer Sales Inc., North Chelmsford, MA

Trailer sales

Joseph P. Rivard

Began: 1995 w/2 employees; 4 employees

Initial investment: $50K from friends/family

1997 sales: $3.4M



77. Deron Products Int'l. Inc., Chula Vista, CA

Frozen seafood importer & equipment exporter

Geok S. Lee, Hiang J. Lee

Began: 1996 w/1 employee; 3 employees

Initial investment: $150K from friends/family, priv. Investors

1997 sales: $2.23M



78. Essential Eight Communications Inc.(E8C), Oklahoma City, OK

Telecommunications equipment

LaJuana Celestine, Juana Tubbs, Linda Pinkerton, Arlene Pinkerton

Began: 1995 w/4 employees; 9 employees

Initial investment: $10K from friends/family

1997 sales: $3.34M



79. Duggan Contracting Corp., Saint Peters, MO

Commercial contracting

Patrick Duggan

Began: 1996 w/30 employees; 40 employees

Initial investment: $150K from selling real estate assets

1997 sales: $2.22M



80. Studio Tech Supply Inc., Dallas, TX

Professional audio systems sales & services

Al Priest, Barbara Hicks-Priest

Began: 1995 w/5 employees; 8 employees

Initial investment: $40K from savings

1997 sales: $3.25M





Listings 81-90

81. Bite LLC, Redmond, WA

Golf footwear

Dale Bathum

Began: 1996 w/4 employees; 10 employee

Initial investment: $1.6M from friends/family, priv. Investors

1997 sales: $2.14M



82. Davocom One Inc., Miami, FL

Computer & telecommunications systems

Luis Rodriguez, Jesus Pena

Began: 1995 w/6 employees; 40 employees

Initial investment: $80K from friends/family, bank loan, credit card, savings

1997 sales: $3.18M



83. AMT Component Inc., Irvine, CA

Online computer superstore

Alex Chen, Pi Pao Chen

Began: 1996 w/2 employees; 10 employees

Initial investment: $10K from friends/family

1997 sales: $2.1M



84. Broadbent Selections Inc., San Francisco, CA

Wine importer

Bartholomew Broadbent

Began: 1996 w/2 employees; 4 employees

Initial investment: $200K from savings

1997 sales: $2.1M



85. ServiCentre Mortgage Inc., San Carlos, CA

Mortage brokerage

Donald R. Douglass, Robert B. Brown Jr.

Began: 1996 w/4 employees; 6 employees

Initial investment: $60K from savings

1997 sales: $2.08M



86. AdComm Inc., South Hackensack, NJ

Wireless telecommunications equipment

Allen S. Cohen

Began: 1996 w/5 employees; 41 employees

Initial investment: $250K from savings

1997 sales: $2.03M



87. DataChoice Network Services LLC, Littleton, CO

Telecommunications services

G. Kelley Allen

Began: 1996 w/3 employees; 3 employees

Initial investment: $250K from savings

1997 sales: $1.99M



88. Texatronics Inc., Richardson, TX

Assembly of electronics

Tung Nguyen

Began: 1995 w/15 employees; 40 employees

Initial investment: $100K from savings

1997 sales: $2.93M



89. Brothers Technology Inc., Miami, FL

Computer hardware & software sales

Alexi C. Daher Jr. & Marconi Naziazeni

Began: 1996 w/1 employee; 4 employees

Initial investment: $18K from savings

1997 sales: $1.95M



90. Commercial Business Solutions, Durham, NC

Office automation products & services

John C. Bland

Began: 1996 w/6 employees; 28 employees

Initial investment: $20K from savings

1997 sales: $1.93M





Listings 91-100

91. IQuES, Northville, MI

ISO-certification training company

Robert C. Wilson

Began: 1996 w/3 employees; 18 employees

Initial investment: $200K from bank loan, savings

1997 sales: $1.89M



92. Page One Construction Inc., Chino Valley, AZ

General contracting

Johvonn J. Zito

Began: 1996 w/4 employees; 28 employees

Initial investment: $66K from savings

1997 sales: $1.89M



93. Sunlight International Inc., Miami, FL

Computer components importer

Chi-Hsun Sun

Began: 1996 w/2 employees; 5 employees

Initial investment: $41.4K from savings

1997 sales: $1.89M



94. Engineous Software Inc., Morrisville, NC

Software engineering design optimization & integration products

Siu S. Tong, David J. Powell

Began: 1995 w/4 employees; 57 employees

Initial investment: $5M from priv. investors, savings

1997 sales: $2.83M



95. Illinois Process Equipment, Schaumburg, IL

Fluid-handling products distributor

Greg Rossi

Began: 1996 w/4 employees; 7 employees

Initial investment: $35K from savings

1997 sales: $1.86M



96. Lighting Management Consultants Inc., Houston, TX

Lighting & electrical products & services

Timothy J. Carnes

Began: 1995 w/6 employees; 48 employees

Initial investment: $54K from savings

1997 sales: $2.79M



97. Kidstuff Inc., Asheville, NC

Children's novelty items

Z. Ben Biber

Began: 1996 w/1 employee; 35 employees

Initial investment: $50K from loan

1997 sales: $1.85M



98. Showcase Systems Inc., Carthage, TX

Material-handling systems in plastic bottle industry

Vincent Vernon

Began: 1996 w/2 employees; 5 employees

Initial investment: $45K from savings

1997 sales: $1.83M



99. Stahla Homes Inc., Norfolk, NE

Manufactured home sales

Ray Stahla, Julie Stahla

Began: 1995 w/2 employees; 8 employees

Initial investment: $15K from friends/family, bank loan

1997 sales: $2.65M



100. Top of Texas Inc., Hereford, TX

Custom feed meal equipment manufacturer

Matthew J. Collier, Kathleen J. Collier

Began: 1995 w/3 employees; 30 employees

Initial investment: None

1997 sales: $2.59M