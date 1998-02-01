Full Speed Ahead

The 103 fastest growing franchises.

February 1, 1998 8 min read

Let's face it: We live in a speed-oriented economy. We need more megabytes, more miles per hour, more microwaves per home. This need for speed has even seeped into franchising, traditionally an industry of slow and steady growth spread over decades of operation. Today, speed in franchising means more than just delivering a customer's pizza in 30 minutes or less. It means expanding a system by hundreds of units each year and ensuring that certain franchises have a location opening in each country, in each city, in each neighborhood faster than you can say "market domination."



The companies highlighted on the following pages have earned Entrepreneur's ranking as the fastest-growing franchises in the United States. Rankings are based on straight growth in the number of franchises from 1996 to 1997 as verified in Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500® listing. (Companies that tied are listed in alphabetical order.)



The following list is not intended to endorse any particular franchise but simply to provide a starting point for research. Perhaps after a careful investigation of these franchises, you may find a system that can put you on the fast track to success.

Franchise Listings 1-20

1. McDonald's: 1 Kroc Dr., Oak Brook, IL 60521/(630)623-6196/Hamburgers, chicken, salads /+1,646



2. Burger King Corp.: P.O. Box 020783, Miami, FL 33157/(305)378-7157/(305)378-7011/ Hamburgers/+1,144



3. Yogen Früz Worldwide: 8300 Woodbine Ave., 5th Fl., Markham, ON, Canada, L3R 9Y7/(905)479-8762/Frozen yogurt & ice cream /+986



4. 7-Eleven Convenience Stores: 2711 N. Haskell Ave., Box 711, Dallas, TX 75221/(800)255-0711/ Convenience stores /+962



5. Jani-King: 4950 Keller Springs, #190, Dallas, TX 75248/(800)552-5264/Commercial cleaning services /+816



6. Subway: 325 Bic Dr., Milford, CT 06460/(800)888-4848/(203)877-4286/Submarine sandwiches & salads /+681



7. Baskin-Robbins: USA Co. 14 Pacella Park Dr., Randolph, MA 02368/(800)777-9983/Ice cream & frozen yogurt /+582



8. Coverall Cleaning Concepts: 3111 Camino Del Rio N., #950, San Diego, CA 92108/(800)537-3371/(619)584-1911/Commercial office cleaning /+505



9. Arby's Inc: 1000 Corporate Dr., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33334/(954)351-5100/Roast beef sandwiches, chicken, subs /+371



10. Taco Bell Corp: . 17901 Von Karman, Irvine, CA 92614/(714)863-4500/Mexican quick-service restaurants /+370



11. Dunkin' Donuts: 14 Pacella Park Dr., Randolph, MA 02368/(800)777-9983/(617)961-4020/ Donuts & baked goods /+362



12. Carlson Wagonlit Travel: P.O. Box 59159, Minneapolis, MN 55459-8207/(800)337-2537/(800)678-8241/Travel agencies /+353



13. Jazzercise Inc: . 2808 Roosevelt, Carlsbad, CA 92008/(760)434-2101/ Dance/exercise classes /+328



14. Blimpie Int'l. Inc.: 1775 The Exchange, #600, Atlanta, GA 30339/(800)447-6256/(770)984-2707/ Submarine sandwiches & salads /+302



15. Mail Boxes Etc:6060 Cornerstone Ct. W., San Diego, CA 92121/(800)456-0414/(619)455-8800/ Postal/business/communications services /+286



16. Miracle Ear Hearing Systems: 4101 Dahlberg Dr., Golden Valley, MN 55422/(800)234-7714/(612)520-9749/ Hearing aids /+278



17. Futurekids Inc: . 5777 W. Century Blvd., #1555, Los Angeles, CA 90045-5678/(310)337-7006/ Computer literacy education /+233



18. Papa John's Pizza: P.O. Box 99900, Louisville, KY 40269-9990/(502)266-5200 /Pizza /+227



19. Holiday Inn Worldwide: 3 Ravinia Dr., #2000, Atlanta, GA 30346/(770)604-2000 /Hotels /+226



20. Choice Hotels Int'l.: 10750 Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20901/(800)547-0007 /Hotels, inns, suites & resorts /+224





Franchise Listings 21-40

21. Proforce USA: 621 N.W. 53rd St., #240, Boca Raton, FL 33487/(561)995-1473 /Commercial cleaning /+222



22. GNC Franchising Inc: . 300 6th Ave., 4th Fl., Pittsburgh, PA 15222/(800)766-7099/(412)288-2043 /Vitamin & nutrition stores /+205



23. Domino's Pizza Inc: . 30 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., P.O. Box 997, Ann Arbor, MI 48106/(313)930-3030 /Pizza /+200



24. KFC : 1441 Gardiner Ln., Louisville, KY 40213/(502)454-2021 /Chicken /+199



25. Churchs Chicken: 6 Concourse Pkwy., #1700, Atlanta, GA 30328/(800)848-8248 /Fried chicken & biscuits /+195



26. Orion Food Systems Inc.: 2930 W. Maple, P.O. Box 780, Sioux Falls, SD 57101/(605)336-6961 /Fast food systems for non-traditional markets /+177



27. Great Clips Inc: . 3800 W. 80th St., #400, Minneapolis, MN 55431/(800)999-5959/(612)893-9088/ Family hair salons /+161



28. Re/Max Int'l. Inc.: P.O. Box 3907, Englewood, CO 80155-3907/(800)525-7452/(303)770-5531/ Real estate services /+155



28. Super 8 Motels Inc.: 339 Jefferson Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054/(800)889-8847/(973)428-9700/ Economy motels /+155



30. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Corp.: 6 Sylvan Wy., Parsippany, NJ 07054/(973)496-5705/ Real estate brokerage /+147



31. Jiffy Lube Int'l. Inc.: P.O. Box 2967, Houston, TX 77252-2967/(713)546-6272 /Fast oil change /+121



32. Curves for Women: 400 Schroeder, Waco, TX 76710/(800)848-1096/(254)399-9285 /Women's fitness & weight-loss centers /+116



33. Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits: 6 Concourse Pkwy., #1700, Atlanta, GA 30328/(800)848-8248/ Fried chicken & biscuits /+115



34. Schlotzsky's Deli: 200 W. 4th St., Austin, TX 78701/(800)846-2867/ Sandwiches, soups, salads & pizza /+108



35. Sweets From Heaven/Candy HQtrs.: 1830 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219/(412)434-6711 /Bulk candy stores /+104



36. Sonic Drive In Restaurants: 101 Park Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73102/(405)280-7654 /Drive-in restaurants /+95



37. Terminix Termite & Pest Control: 860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120/(800)654-7848/(901)766-1351/ Residential/commercial termite & pest control /+91



38. InHouse Travel Group LLC: 190 E. Westminster Ave., Lake Forest, IL 60045/(847)234-8750/ Homebased travel agencies /+86



38. Thrifty Rent-A-Car System Inc.: P.O. Box 35250, Tulsa, OK 74153-0250/(918)669-2219 /Vehicle rentals, leasing & parking /+86



40. Days Inns of America Inc.: 339 Jefferson Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054/(973)428-9700/ Hotels & inns /+85





Franchise Listings 41-60

41. A & W Restaurants Inc.: 17197 N. Laurel Park Dr., #500, Livonia, MI 48152/(888)269-6847/(313)462-0029 /Burgers, hot dogs, root beer /+82



42. Tower Cleaning Systems: P.O. Box 80642, Valley Forge, PA 19484/(800)678-6937/(610)650-9000/ Office cleaning services /+78



43. Ramada Franchise Systems Inc.: 339 Jefferson Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054/(973)428-9700/ Inns/plaza hotels /+77



44. Computer Renaissance: 4200 Dahlberg Dr., Minneapolis, MN 55422/(800)868-8975/(612)520-8500 /New/used computer equipment /+73



44. Dairy Queen : P.O. Box 39286, Minneapolis, MN 55439-0286/(800)285-8515/(612)830-0200 Soft-serve dairy products/sandwiches /+73



46. Quizno's Corp. : 1099 18th St., #2850, Denver, CO 80202/(303)291-0999/ Submarine sandwiches, soups, salads /+72



47. Colors On Parade : 5201 Brookhollow Pkwy., #A, Norcross, GA 30071/(770)368-4112/ Automotive appearance services /+69



47. Dealer Specialties Int'l. Inc.: 60-A S. American Wy., Monroe, OH 45050/(800)647-8425/ Used-car window stickers /+69



47. Snap-On Tools: 2801 80th St., P.O. Box 1410, Kenosha, WI 53141-1410/(800)775-7630 Professional tools & equipment /+69



47. UniShippers Association: 2595 E. 3300 South, Box 9249, Salt Lake City, UT 84109/(800)999-8721/(801)487-0600 / Discounted overnight air-express services /+69



51. Denny's Inc.: 203 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29301-0001/(864)597-8000 /Full-service family restaurants /+66



52. Candy Bouquet: 2326 Cantrell Rd., Little Rock, AR 72202/(501)375-9990/ Designer gifts & confections /+65



53. Auntie Anne's Inc.: P.O. Box 529, Gap, PA 17527/(717)442-4766/ Hand-rolled soft pretzels /+60



54. Home Instead Senior Care: 1104 S. 76th Ave., #A, Omaha, NE 68124/(402)391-2555/ Non-medical senior-care services /+59



54. New Horizons Computer Learning Ctr. : 1231 E. Dyer Rd., #110, Santa Ana, CA 92705/(714)438-9491 /Computer training & support /+59



56. Midas Int'l. Corp.: 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601/(800)621-0144/(312)565-7500/ Exhaust/brakes/shocks/struts/suspensions /+57



57. Matco Tools: 4403 Allen Rd., Stow, OH 44224/(800)368-6651/(330)929-4949 /Automotive tools /+56



58. Papa Murphy's : 8000 N.E. Parkway Dr., #350, Vancouver, WA 98662/(360)260-7272 /Take-and-bake pizza /+55



59. America's Maid Service-The Maids: 4820 Dodge St., Omaha, NE 68132/(800)843-6243/ Residential cleaning /+53



59. The Athlete's Foot : 1950 Vaughn Rd., Kennesaw, GA 30144/(800)524-6444/(770)514-4500/ Athletic footwear & related sports accessories /+53



59. Fastsigns: 2550 Midway Rd., #150, Carrollton, TX 75006/(800)827-7446/(972)447-0777/ Computer-generated vinyl signs & graphics /+53



59. The Medicine Shoppe: 1100 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132/(314)993-6000/ Pharmacies /+53





Franchise Listings 61-80

63. Management Recruit./Sales Consult.: 200 Public Sq., 31st Fl., Cleveland, OH 44114-2301/(800)875-4000/(216)696-1122 /Personnel placement/search & recruiting svcs. /+52



64. Travel Network: 560 Sylvan Ave., Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632/(800)669-9000/(201)567-8500/ Travel agencies /+51



65. Maid To Perfection: 7133 Rutherford Rd., Baltimore, MD 21244/(800)648-6243/(410)944-6466/ Residential & light commercial cleaning /+50



66. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care: 300 Industrial Blvd. N.E., Minneapolis, MN 55413/(800)858-2266 /Family hair salons /+48



66. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service: 4575 Bonney Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462/(800)277-3278/ Computerized tax prep./electronic filing services /+48



66. ProForma: 8800 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., Cleveland, OH 44131/(800)825-1525/(216)520-8400/ Comm'l. printing/promo. products & multimedia /+48



69. Merry Maids: 860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120/(800)637-7962/ Residential cleaning /+46



70. Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc.: 1640 New Hwy., Farmingdale, NY 11735/(800)645-3006/(516)249-1370 /Full-service printing centers /+45



71. The Fourth R: 1715 Market St., #103, Kirkland, WA 98033/(800)821-8653/(425)828-0336/ Computer training /+44



71. Padgett Business Services USA Inc.: 160 Hawthorne Pk., Athens, GA 30606/(800)323-7292/(706)548-1040 /Accounting, consulting & tax services /+44



73. Heel Quik! Inc. : 1730 Cumberland Point Dr., #5, Marietta, GA 30067/(800)255-8145/(770)951-9440/ Shoe repair/alterations/monogramming /+43



73. Pretzelmaker Inc.: 1050 Seventeenth St., #1400, Denver, CO 80265/(303)573-4800/ Gourmet pretzels /+43



75. Cici's Pizza: 1620 Rafe, #114, Carrollton, TX 75006/(800)398-6259/ All-you-can-eat pizza buffets /+40



75. Express Services Inc.: 6300 Northwest Expwy., Oklahoma City, OK 73132/(800)652-6400/(405)840-5000 /Staffing & P.E.O. services /+40



75. Wetzel's Pretzels: 65 N. Raymond Ave., #310, Pasadena, CA 91103/(818)432-6900 /Hand-rolled soft pretzels /+40



78. Computertots: 10132 Colvin Run Rd., Great Falls, VA 22066/(703)759-2556/ Computer enrichment programs for children /+39



78. QLube Inc.: 1385 W. 2200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84119/(801)975-4731 /Auto lubrication & oil change services /+39



78. Surface Doctor: 6849 Fairview Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210/(800)735-5055/(704)442-0811/ Kitchen/bathroom renovation/surface repairs /+39





Franchise Listings 61-80

81. Heaven's Best Carpet/Uphol. Cleaning : 247 N. First East, P.O. Box 607, Rexburg, ID 83440/(800)359-2095 /Chemical carpet & upholstery cleaning /+38



81. Pillar To Post : 14502 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., #200, Tampa, FL 33618/(800)294-5591 /Home inspection services /+38



83. House Doctors: 4010 Executive Park Dr., #100, Cincinnati, OH 45241/(800)319-3359/ Handyman services/home repairs /+37



83. Your Office USA Inc.: 1455 Frazee Rd., #100, San Diego, CA 92108/(888)950-1700/(619)297-4100 /Executive suites/homebased business svc. ctrs. /+37



85. HouseMaster : 421 W. Union Ave., Bound Brook, NJ 08805/(800)526-3939/ Home inspection services /+36



85. Pak Mail Centers of America Inc.: 3033 S. Parker, #1200, Aurora, CO 80014-2934/(800)833-2821/(303)752-3500 /Packaging/shipping/mailboxes/business support /+36



85. Sign-A-Rama Inc.: 1601 Belvedere Rd., #402E, West Palm Beach, FL 33406/(800)286-8671/(561)640-5570 /Full-service sign business /+36



88. AmeriSpec Home Inspection Service: 860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120/(800)426-2270/(901)537-8000 /Home inspection services /+35



88. Lady of America: 2400 E. Commercial Blvd., #808, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308/(800)833-5239/ /Fitness centers /+35



88. Radisson Hotels Worldwide: Carlson Pkwy., P.O. Box 59159, Minneapolis, MN 55459-8204/(612)540-5526/ Hotels/inns/resorts/cruise ships /+35



88. Smoothie King: 2400 Veterans Blvd., #110, Kenner, LA 70062/(800)577-4200/(504)467-4006/ Nutritional fruit drinks & healthy products /+35



88. Valvoline Instant Oil Change: P.O. Box 14046, Lexington, KY 40512/(800)622-6846 /Quick-lube service centers /+35



93. MGW Group Inc.: 1865 Summit Ave., #605, Plano, TX 75074/(800)945-2665/(972)881-4311/ Cookie arrangements & cookies /+34



94. Elephant House Inc. : 12741 Research Blvd., #300, Austin, TX 78759/(800)729-2273/ Greeting card distribution /+33



94. Diversified Dental Services : 10641 1st St. E., #204, Treasure Island, FL 33706/(800)365-4189/(813)367-6801/ Dental handpiece repairs & sales /+33



94. Golden Corral : 5151 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612/(919)781-9310 /Family steakhouse/buffet & bakery /+33



94. Petland : 195 N. Hickory St., Chillicothe, OH 45601/(614)775-2464 /Full-service pet stores /+33



98. Adventures in Advertising Inc.: 400 Crown Colony Dr., #200, Quincy, MA 02169/(800)432-6332/Promotional products/advertising specialties /+32



98. PostNet Postal & Business Centers: 2501 Green Valley Pkwy., #101, Henderson, NV 89014/(800)841-7171/(702)792-7100 /Postal, business & communications centers /+32



98. Primrose School Franchising Co.: 199 S. Erwin St., Cartersville, GA 30120/(800)745-0677/(404)606-9600 /Educational child-care facilities /+32



98. Signs Now Corp.: 4900 Manatee Ave. W., #201, Bradenton, FL 34209/(800)356-3373/(941)747-7747/ Computerized 24-hr. sign-making services /+32



98. Sunbelt Business Brokers Network: P.O. Box 20549, Charleston, SC 29413-0549/(803)853-4781 /Business brokerages /+32





103. Cyber Exchange Software & Computers: 2686 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174/(800)520-7311 /New/used computer hardware/software sales /+31