Not Just Child's Play
Child-related businesses aren't just kid stuff anymore. Companies catering to the little ones are big news, as you can see from the listing of 59 hot kids' franchises on the following pages.
What's all the excitement about? As baby boomers' babies are growing older, they are creating a demand for a wider variety of products and services. Where day-care and baby retail stores once filled all the needs of baby boomers' infants, today those babies are 9- or 10-year-olds, fueling demand for everything from science education franchises to companies that hold Victorian tea parties.
Trends affecting our society as a whole are also making their mark on child-related businesses. The baby boomers' interest in fitness is seeping down to their offspring, making children's play centers and exercise programs one of the fastest-growing franchise categories today. Parents want to tear their couch-potato kids away from television or video games, but don't always feel safe letting them play unsupervised outside. Instead, they cart them off to supervised indoor play centers for hours of fun. Some centers let parents and kids play together; others, located in shopping centers, take the kids off parents' hands for a few hours of uninterrupted browsing; still others offer birthday parties or other special events to bring in additional profits.
Besides physical fitness, parents are concerned about their children's mental fitness as well. Shrinking school budgets and decaying school systems have left a wide-open niche for entrepreneurs to fill. Companies that provide all types of extracurricular educational programs, from music lessons to science classes, are sizzling. Since many children don't get enough access to computers in the classroom-and since computer know-how is essential to any child's future success-programs that train kids in computer use are especially popular.
Computerization is behind another hot category: personalized children's books that entrepreneurs print on personal computers. And safety concerns are spurring the continued success of child identification services. Companies that provide children with ID cards, fingerprint them, or otherwise maintain records police can use to find a lost child are thriving.
Of course, traditional businesses such as children's apparel and furniture stores are still going strong. But there's a new twist on this old theme: shops selling used furniture or clothing. Today's two-income parents are willing to spend money on their kids where it counts, but they don't want to spend more than they have to. The value-conscious consumers of the '90s show no signs of returning to the free-spending ways of the '80s, so this could be a category to watch.
Text by Karen Axelton; listings compiled by Stephanie Osowski.
59 Hot Kids' Franchises List
ABOUT YOU! BOOKS
3913 Todd Ln., #603
Austin, TX 78744
(512)444-6681
Personalized children's books
Yr. began: 1987, Opportunity offered: 1987
Total investment: $495
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada
Licensing opportunity
ANNIE'S CLOSET
3568 Sagunto St.
P.O. Box 1417
Santa Ynez, CA 93460
(805)688-5952
Children's clothing
Yr. began: 1986, Opportunity offered: 1987
Total investment: Varies
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada
Dealership
BABBITT BASEBALL CAMPS INC.
P.O. Box 431
Burtonsville, MD 20866
(800)253-3014
Baseball camps
Yr. began: 1983, Yr. franchising: 1995
Total investment: $5K-10K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Franchise
BABY'S AWAY INT'L. INC.
846 S. Vance St., Ste. B
Lakewood, CO 80226
(800)571-0077/(303)936-7151
Baby/children's product rentals
Yr. began: 1990, Yr. franchising: 1993
Total investment: $12K-15K
Where seeking: All U.S., foreign
Franchise
BELLINI JUVENILE
DESIGNER FURNITURE BOUTIQUE
155 N. Main St.
New City, NY 10956
(800)332-2229/(914)638-4111
European designer children's furniture/accessories
Yr. began: 1982, Yr. franchising: 1983
Total investment: $125K-200K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada
Franchise
BEST PERSONALIZED BOOKS INC.
Best Plaza, 4201 Airborn
Dallas, TX 75248
(800)275-7770
Personalized books, stationery, clocks & business cards
Yr. began: 1991, Opportunity offered: 1991
Total investment: $1.9K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Licensing opportunity
BUILDING BLOCKS INC.
1720 Post Rd. E., #112
Westport, CT 06880
(800)220-9407/(203)256-4380
Specialty toy store
Yr. began: 1986, Yr. franchising: 1995
Total investment: $156.75K-246K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
CHILD SHIELD, U.S.A.
103 W. Spring St.
Titusville, PA 16354
(800)488-2445
Children's safety products & services
Yr. began: 1990, Opportunity offered: 1993
Total investment: $495-3K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Dealership
CHILDREN'S ORCHARD
315 E. Eisenhower Pkwy., #316
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
(313)994-9199
Children's products resale boutique
Yr. began: 1980, Yr. franchising: 1985
Total investment: $50K-98K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Franchise
COMPUCHILD SERVICES OF AMERICA
406 Rushwood Dr.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(800)619-5437/(615)896-5216
Preschool computer education
Yr. began: 1994, Opportunity offered: 1994
Total investment: $12.5K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Licensing opportunity
COMPUQUEST
600 Central Ave., #245
Highland Park, IL 60035
(800)659-5437
Children's computer learning services
Yr. began: 1991, Yr. franchising: 1991
Total investment: $33.4K-71.6K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
COMPUTERTOTS
10132 Colvin Run Rd.
Great Falls, VA 22066
(703)759-2556
Computer enrichment program for children
Yr. began: 1983, Yr. franchising: 1989
Total investment: $33.9K-38.9K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
CREATE-A-BOOK/
PRESTO PERSONALIZED BOOKS
1232 Paula Cir.
Gulf Breeze, FL 32561
(800)732-3009/(904)469-9101
Personalized children's books
Yr. began: 1980, Opportunity offered: 1981
Total investment: $995
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Licensing opportunity
CREATE-A-BOOK CANADA INT'L. INC.
#206, 2916 19th St. N.E.
Calgary, AB, T2E 6Y9, CAN
(403)250-9322
Personalized children's & adult books
Yr. began: 1987, Opportunity offered: 1987
Total investment: $1.99K CAN dollars
Where seeking: Canada, other foreign
Licensing opportunity
CYBERPLAY COMPUTER
EXPLORATION
CENTERS
100 E. 5th Ave.
Mount Dora, FL 32757
(904)383-3330
Children's interactive computer center
Yr. began: 1995
Yr. franchising: 1996
Total investment: $340K-940K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
DINO JUMP USA
619 S. Cleveland St.
Oceanside, CA 92054
(800)570-3466/(619)754-5183
Inflatable jump rentals
Yr. began: 1989, Opportunity offered: 1994
Total investment: $35K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Licensing opportunity
EASTERN CLOTHING CO.
70 Rte. 10
Whippany, NJ 07981-2106
(201)386-1000
Children's apparel
Yr. began: 1948, Opportunity offered: 1991
Total investment: $10K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Licensing opportunity
EXPLORATIONS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.
902 Clint Moore Rd., #136
Boca Raton, FL 33487
(407)998-3435
Children's entertainment & fitness facility
Yr. began: 1992, Opportunity offered: 1995
Total investment: $289K-852K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Licensing opportunity
FIT BY FIVE PRESCHOOL INC.
1606 Penfield Rd.
Rochester, NY 14625
(716)586-7980
Physically oriented preschool program
Yr. began: 1969, Opportunity offered: 1990
Total investment: $25K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Licensing opportunity
THE FOURTH R INC.
1715 Market St., #103
Kirkland, WA 98033
(800)821-8653
Computer training for children & adults
Yr. began: 1991, Yr. franchising: 1992
Total investment: $42K-73.5K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
FUTUREKIDS INC.
5777 W. Century Blvd., #1555
Los Angeles, CA 90045-5678
(310)337-7006
Children's computer learning centers
Yr. began: 1983, Yr. franchising: 1989
Total investment: $100K-120K
Where seeking: All U.S., foreign
Franchise
THE GODDARD SCHOOLS
20 Creek Rd.
Glen Mills, PA 19342
(800)272-4901
Preschool learning center
Yr. began: 1986, Yr. franchising: 1988
Total investment: $204K
Where seeking: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest
Franchise
GYMBOREE
700 Airport Blvd., #200
Burlingame, CA 94010
(415)579-0600
Parent/child play program
Yr. began: 1976, Yr. franchising: 1978
Total investment: $30.17K-63.76K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
GYMSTERS INC.
6111 Paseo Pueblo Dr.
San Jose, CA 95120-2741
(408)997-6997
Children's fitness services
Yr. began: 1980, Yr. franchising: 1988
Total investment: $19.75K-24.5K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Franchise
HEAD OVER HEELS FRANCHISE SYSTEM INC.
2106 Cahaba Rd.
Birmingham, AL 35223
(800)850-3547/(205)879-6305
Children's gymnastics/motor skills development system
Yr. began: 1990, Yr. franchising: 1993
Total investment: $28K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
HIGH TOUCH-HIGH TECH
7908 Wiles Rd.
Coral Springs, FL 33067
(800)444-4968
Science activities for schools/children's parties
Yr. began: 1990, Yr. franchising: 1993
Total investment: $58K-60K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
IDENT-A-KID SERVICES OF AMERICA
2810 Scherer Dr., #100
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
(813)577-4646
Children's identification program
Yr. began: 1986, Opportunity offered: 1987
Total investment: $12.5K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Dealership
J.W. TUMBLES, A CHILDREN'S GYM
12750 Carmel Country Rd., #A-102
San Diego, CA 92130
(800)886-2532
Children's gym
Yr. began: 1985, Yr. franchising: 1993
Total investment: $89.12K-109K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
KID KINGDOM
4410 Seneca Dr.
Okemos, MI 48864
(810)559-1415
Family fitness & fun center
Yr. began: 1993, Yr. franchising: 1994
Total investment: $380K-555K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
KID TO KID
406 W. South Jordan Pkwy., #160
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)553-8799
Used children's clothing, products & maternity items
Yr. began: 1992, Yr. franchising: 1994
Total investment: $87.76K-116.06K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Franchise
KIDDIE ACADEMY INT'L.
108 Wheel Rd., #200
Bel Air, MD 21025
(800)554-3343
Child-care learning centers
Yr. began: 1979, Yr. franchising: 1991
Total investment: $130K-910K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
KIDDIE KOBBLER
68 Robertson Rd., #106
Nepean, ON, K2H 8P5, CAN
(613)820-0505
Children's footwear & accessories
Yr. began: 1951
Yr. franchising: 1968
Total investment: $100K-130K
Where seeking: Canada
Franchise
KIDS TEAM
8466 Colorado St.
Merrillville, IN 46410
(800)875-5439
Children's sports apparel
Yr. began: 1972
Yr. franchising: 1993
Total investment: $56K-101.5K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Franchise
KINDERDANCE INT'L. INC.
268 N. Babcock St., #A
Melbourne, FL 32935
(800)554-2334/(407)242-0590
Children's movement/educational programs
Yr. began: 1979, Yr. franchising: 1985
Total investment: $14.85K-26.6K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
KINDERMUSIK INT'L.
P.O. Box 26575
Greensboro, NC 27415
(800)628-5687/(910)273-3363
Children's musical education program
Yr. began: 1984, Opportunity offered: 1984
Total investment: $400
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Dealership
THE LITTLE GYM
8180 N. Hayden Rd., #D-200
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
(800)418-2878/(602)948-2878
Children's development/fitness program
Yr. began: 1976, Yr. franchising: 1992
Total investment: $120K-150K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
LITTLE SCIENTIST FRANCHISE CORP.
497 Main St.
Ansonia, CT 06401
(800)322-8386/(203)732-3522
Science & educational enrichment services
Yr. began: 1995, Yr. franchising: 1995
Total investment: $31.85K-81.5K
Where seeking: All U.S., foreign
Franchise
LITTLE WOMEN
21938 Costanso St.
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818)348-3320
Victorian dress-up tea parties for girls
Yr. began: 1992, Yr. franchising: 1996
Total investment: $37.24K-79.95K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Franchise
THE MAD SCIENCE GROUP
5460 Royalmount, #204
T.M.R., PQ, H4P 1H7, CAN
(800)586-5231
Science activities for children
Yr. began: 1985, Yr. franchising: 1995
Total investment: $49.8K-56.8K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
MY GYM CHILDREN'S FITNESS CENTER
12422 Santa Monica Blvd., #A
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310)820-4586
Children's gym & play center
Yr. began: 1983, Yr. franchising: 1995
Total investment: $80K-110K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada
Franchise
ONCE UPON A CHILD
4200 Dahlberg Dr.
Minneapolis, MN 55422
(800)445-1006/(612)520-8500
Children's clothing & equipment
Yr. began: 1984, Yr. franchising: 1992
Total investment: $110.3K-200.6K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada
Franchise
P & L INFLATABLES USA INC.
1101 Bjork Dr.
New Lenox, IL 60451-1063
(800)586-7464
Inflatable rides & mechanical amusement rides
Yr. began: 1990
Opportunity offered: 1993
Total investment: $4K+
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada, other foreign
Licensing opportunity
PEE WEE WORKOUT
34976 Aspenwood Ln.
Willoughby, OH 44094
(216)946-7888
Preschool fitness program
Yr. began: 1986, Yr. franchising: 1988
Total investment: $1.8K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
POPCORN INT'L. INC.
27121 Aliso Creek Rd., #140
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
(714)362-8445
Children's educational toys & materials
Yr. began: 1992, Opportunity offered: 1993
Total investment: $3K-5K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada
Dealership
PRE-FIT FRANCHISES INC.
10340 S. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL 60643
(312)233-7771
Mobile preschool fitness program
Yr. began: 1988, Yr. franchising: 1992
Total investment: $10.2K-11.3K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
PRECIOUS PLACES
P.O. Box 2207
Springfield, VA 22152
(703)690-0854
Decorating service for children's rooms
Yr. began: 1989, Opportunity offered: 1995
Total investment: $750
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada
Licensing opportunity
PRIMROSE SCHOOL FRANCHISING CO.
199 S. Erwin St.
Cartersville, GA 30120
(800)745-0677/(404)606-9600
Educational child-care facility
Yr. began: 1982, Yr. franchising: 1988
Total investment: $900K-1M
Where seeking: Southeast, Southwest
Franchise
ROMPAROUND
215 Rte. 22 E.
Greenbrook, NJ 08812
(908)752-1818
Children's indoor play center
Yr. began: 1993, Yr. franchising: 1994
Total investment: $402K-729.45K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Franchise
SAFE-T-CHILD INC.
401 Friday Mountain Rd.
Austin, TX 78737
(512)288-2882
Child security & identification program
Yr. began: 1987, Yr. franchising: 1992
Total investment: $13.9K-16.9K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
SITTERS UNLIMITED
23015 Del Lago, #D2-152
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
(800)328-1191
Child-sitting service
Yr. began: 1979, Yr. franchising: 1982
Total investment: $10K-15K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Franchise
TODDLIN' TIME
8084 Station Rd.
Manassas, VA 22111
(703)361-2945
Parent/toddler play gym
Yr. began: 1990, Yr. franchising: 1992
Total investment: $10K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Franchise
TOTALLY KOOL
1599 Fence Row Dr.
Fairfield, CT 06430
(800)301-9504
Retail children's apparel
Yr. began: 1993, Yr. franchising: 1996
Total investment: $284.7K
Where seeking: Northeast, Southeast
Franchise
TOY TRADERS
4334 Leland St.
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301)654-8697
Secondhand toy store
Yr. began: 1980, Yr. franchising: 1995
Total investment: $50K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Franchise
TUMBLEBUS INC.
632 Eastern Blvd.
Clarksville, IN 47129
(812)282-4386
Mobile gymnastics program/
children's indoor playground
Yr. began: 1989, Opportunity offered: 1990
Total investment: $30K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Licensing opportunity
TUTOR TIME CHILD CARE SYSTEMS INC.
4517 N.W. 31st Ave.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
(800)275-1235/(305)730-0332
Child-care learning center
Yr. began: 1979, Yr. franchising: 1989
Total investment: $172K-257K
Where seeking: All U.S.
Franchise
UNITED BRONZE INC.
181 Greenwood Ave., P.O. Box 4799
Rumford, RI 02916
(800)888-9018/(401)434-7312
Baby-shoe bronzing
Yr. began: 1972, Opportunity offered: 1972
Total investment: $599-899
Where seeking: All U.S.
Licensing opportunity
USA BABY
857 N. Larch Ave.
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(708)832-9880
Juvenile furniture & accessories
Yr. began: 1975, Yr. franchising: 1986
Total investment: $200K-250K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada,
other foreign
Franchise
WEE WATCH PRIVATE HOME DAY CARE
105 Main St.
Unionville, ON, L3R 2G1, CAN
(905)479-4274
Private home day care
Yr. began: 1983, Yr. franchising: 1986
Total investment: $15.5K
Where seeking: All U.S., Canada
Franchise
WONDERS OF WISDOM CHILDREN'S
CENTERS
3114 Golansky Blvd., #201
Prince William, VA 22192-4200
(800)424-0550/(703)670-9344
Children's learning & child-care centers
Yr. began: 1989, Yr. franchising: 1989
Total investment: $132.32K-215.5K
Where seeking: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, South, Southwest,
Canada,
other foreign
Franchise