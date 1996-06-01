SBA Update

<B></b>

June 1, 1996 2 min read

This story appears in the June 1996 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Dealing with the federal government just got a little easier, thanks to the U.S. Business Advisor-the new and improved online clearinghouse for small business. Instead of contacting dozens of agencies and departments for information on laws and regulations, use this one-stop shop to access government forms, business development software, and business information from the Small Business Administration.



Select "News" from the main menu, and get all the latest news releases from government agencies, including the SBA. Hit "Search," and dozens of government regulations are at your fingertips. Or click on the "How-to" section to do everything from looking up current ZIP codes to downloading an application for counseling from the Service Corps of Retired Executives.



You can also download application forms for the SBA's LowDoc, Export Working Capital and pre-qualification loan programs; applications for the SBA's minority enterprise development program; or software to help prepare a business plan, marketing plan or financial statement. There's information on women- and minority-owned business development, international trade, government contracting, regulatory requirements and more.



Last, but not least, you get a direct line to President Clinton and Vice President Gore. Simply click on their images from the main screen to send an e-mail message. The U.S. Business Advisor's address is http://www.business.gov.





Philip Lader is an Administrator of the SBA