SBA Update

<B></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 1996 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Dealing with the federal government just got a little easier, thanks to the U.S. Business Advisor-the new and improved online clearinghouse for small business. Instead of contacting dozens of agencies and departments for information on laws and regulations, use this one-stop shop to access government forms, business development software, and business information from the Small Business Administration.

Select "News" from the main menu, and get all the latest news releases from government agencies, including the SBA. Hit "Search," and dozens of government regulations are at your fingertips. Or click on the "How-to" section to do everything from looking up current ZIP codes to downloading an application for counseling from the Service Corps of Retired Executives.

You can also download application forms for the SBA's LowDoc, Export Working Capital and pre-qualification loan programs; applications for the SBA's minority enterprise development program; or software to help prepare a business plan, marketing plan or financial statement. There's information on women- and minority-owned business development, international trade, government contracting, regulatory requirements and more.

Last, but not least, you get a direct line to President Clinton and Vice President Gore. Simply click on their images from the main screen to send an e-mail message. The U.S. Business Advisor's address is http://www.business.gov.


Philip Lader is an Administrator of the SBA

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Eileen Gordon Turned a Good Old-Fashioned Barnraiser Into a Growing Startup

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.