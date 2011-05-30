Recursos Humanos

Startup Weekend Mexico City

¿Tienes una idea para un Startup? Asiste a este evento y pon a prueba su viabilidad.
Startup Weekend Mexico City
Crédito: Depositphotos.com
Las opiniones expresadas por los colaboradores de Entrepreneur son personales.
10 al 12 de junio
¿Tienes una idea para un Startup? Pon a prueba la viabilidad de tu proyecto y trabaja con otras personas interesadas en el emprendimiento en México. 

Éste es un evento de un fin de semana en el que un grupo de emprendedores y aspirantes a emprendedores pone manos a la obra en probar si una idea de negocio es viable. Es un espacio es el que personas con perfil técnico, de diseño y de negocio se juntan para desarrollar productos.

Sede: Sala Gustavo Petricioli- NAFIN

Regístrate en: http://startupweekenddf.com/


www.SoyEntrepreneur.com

