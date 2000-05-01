Tell Webster

Is it time to change the way we define minority entrepreneur?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In some respects, "tween" is the best way to describe C. Michael Gooden's com-pany. Integrated Systems Inc. has outgrown the SBA's definition of small, but it's definitely not a Fortune 1000 corporation.

But if a controversial initiative approved by the National Minority Supplier Development Council works as planned, Gooden and a select group of minority entrepreneurs could break into the Fortune ranks.

The initiative creates a category of "minority-controlled" companies, and allows this new class of entrepreneurs to seek equity from institutional investors without losing minority designation. To do so, the owner must retain at least 30 percent of the firm's economic equity; control day-to-day operations; keep no less than 51 percent of voting equity; and operationally control the com-pany's board of directors.

"Discrimination doesn't stop when you get larger," says Weldon H. Latham, a lawyer with the Shaw Pittman firm in Washington, DC, who specializes in diversity issues, "why should the programs that allow [minority entrepreneurs] to participate in the mainstream of American business?"

Gooden knows the frustration of trying to grow a company using only debt financing. "You take action," he says, "then have to sit back and work off the debt."

And Gooden warns, "We're racing against the clock. The more [corporate] consolidation we see, the more we lose the opportunity to participate in the market."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.