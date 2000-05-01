Beauty Is In The Eye

. . . of the importer. Here's how to find the strange and exotic and make a pretty penny at it

Whatever you do, don't call Scarlett Messina's import experience skin deep. Messina has traveled the world to locate products for her New Hope, Pennsylvania, beauty-product boutique, Scarlett. The result: a selection you can't find at your everyday cosmetics counter.

"Because my father was a professor, I lived all over the world as a child," says Messina. "I got a flavor of what was out there."

Today, Messina estimates spending as much as 75 percent of her time on the road and is constantly finding new products.

Not all her purchases work out perfectly, though. "The worst was Tiipiigi, a fragrance made by Inuit Indians in Greenland. It smells like scotch! But because it's from Greenland, customers did buy it." But not as much as expected.

Messina offers these tips to U.S. entrepreneurs fancying the idea of scouting internationally for imports:

Go off the beaten track. "We're like foragers, hunters, gatherers," she says of her and her store manager's trips to find new products. To find a soap-maker in the Cotswolds, for example, Messina says she had to travel by plane (to London), by train (to Swindon) and then by car "through the hedgerows."

Network. "I have a group of friends who travel and tip me off when they find something," she says. Messina also networks by Internet.

Know your product. "People come to my store because I'm a beauty aficionado," Messina notes. And her products aren't sold haphazardly over the counter--she hires experienced help.

Test your market. Messina often imports only a small amount of any product to test her customers' reactions. If the product is popular, she returns for a larger order.

Follow up with current vendors. It's easier, says Messina, to ask current vendors to expand their product lines than to seek out new vendors. "If someone does a great bath product, I'll go back and ask them about shower gels." By feeding ideas back to her regular vendors, she's able to expand her product line and benefit her suppliers at the same time.

Don't be "overly American." When doing business abroad, it's best not to come on too strong, says Messina. "You must realize where you are. You don't want people to think you're taking things from them, preying upon them. Try to embrace their culture, and don't act as if, because you're American, you have some kind of entitlement."

Come to think of it, that's good business advice wherever you are.

Wires Crossed

If you thought Taiwan, Hong Kong and the rest of China shared a single language, think again: These regions are experiencing a significant language gap when it comes to tech talk, according to Sarah Lubman, a staff writer for the San Jose Mercury News. In Taiwan, for example, the word for "Internet" is wangjiwanglu (the Chinese translation of "Internet"). In mainland China, however, it's yingte (or yinte) wang-yingte being a phonetic rendering of "inter," and wang being the Chinese word for "net." Silicon Valley is translated as xigu ("SHEE-goo") in Taiwan, guigu ("gway-goo") in mainland China.

These variations can be a nuisance for entrepreneurs marketing Chinese-language products. Even though each region may understand the terms used by the other, none appreciates having the wrong terms used. When in doubt, one option is to fall back on English tech terms, which are often used in Taiwan and Hong Kong, though less often in the rest of China.

One source of help is the Hong Kong Computer Society's "An Intelligent Database for Standard Chinese Computer Terminology." Input a term here (in English or Chinese) and you'll get both the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong terms. The database is online at http://ccts.cs.cuhk.edu.hk.

