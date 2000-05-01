Business & Pleasure

Doing Business in Dublin, Ireland
Dublin, Ireland, is Europe's emerging high-tech hub, with growing telecommunications and pharmaceutical industries lending an infusion of New World entrepreneurship to this Old World city. Meetings are punctuated by one of the country's favorite extracurricular activities: golf. The Old Head at Kinsale golf course, a day trip from Dublin, has been compared to California's venerable Pebble Beach. A mild, temperate climate makes Ireland a favorite year-round destination. Get online at www.irelandvacations.com or call (800) 223-6470 for more information.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.

