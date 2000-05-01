Good Save

Create a personalized archive of Web sites.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

www.BackFlip.com.

If you want a way to save and organize the useful Web pages you run across, it's time you signed up for Backflip, a free, Web-based service that lets users create a personalized archive of their Web discoveries.

Bookmarks or Favorites are easily imported into Backflip, and it's a snap to add new sites and pages. A single click saves material into your private edition of Backflip, all of which is readily organized into folders. The result is a collection of neat, searchable references stored on Backflip's servers, so you eat up little of your hard drive. Better still, you can access Backflip from any computer.

Take the time to set up the service, and you'll have a Yahoo!-type index that's all yours (meaning faster, more productive surfing).

