May 1, 2000 1 min read

www.OfficeCommunity.com

Are you still using WordPerfect? The pioneering word processing software-now sold as a suite bundled with spreadsheet, calendar and presentation applications-continues to win fans, and this site (sponsored by Corel, the manufacturer) is filled with tips, tricks, shortcuts and pointers for getting the most out of WordPerfect (available in Windows, Mac and Linux editions). A plus: The site also regularly publishes how-to content aimed at small-business owners. Access is free for all.

