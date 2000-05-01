Prints Plus

Quick printing and delivery of documents
This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

www.Mimeo.com

It seems silly: We print out a document, stick it in an envelope, call a delivery service and the next day, maybe, the recipient gets the report or presentation. Couldn't a lot of these steps be eliminated? You bet, and Mimeo.com is betting big money (raised from venture capitalists and powerhouse Hewlett-Packard) that it can streamline the process and save you time and money. It works this way: Users prepare a document and upload it to Mimeo.com.

Mimeo.com prints it, binds it, puts on a cover-really, whatever options you want. Then the document is handed off to FedEx for next-day delivery. The cost: about $3.50 for a 10-page black-and-white document in a spiffy binder, plus a FedEx charge. You don't want a binder? Mimeo.com offers barebones printing for free, saving you ink, paper and time. Another plus: Documents can be delivered online to Mimeo.com as late as 10 p.m. Eastern time and still get next-day delivery.

