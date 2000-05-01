Customize It

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

www.MyWay.com

Tired of customization options on the main portals that promise a personalized start page, but don't deliver? Head to MyWay.com, a start-up funded by CMGI (owner of AltaVista, uBid.com and a slice of Lycos). There, you'll make your own portal, with news headlines, weather reports, and more. Click on the "Business" tab for a more business-friendly template. Another feature: As a MyWay.com user, you'll also be registered with Visto (www.visto.com), where your calendar, address book, bookmarks and 15MB of files can be stored online.

Contact Source

To contact Robert McGarvey, e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.

