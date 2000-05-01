Fast Facts

Internet and technology statistics
This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

By 2004, the number of U.S. households with Net usage will hit 90 million, which is nearly double today's total, says Strategis Group, a Washington, DC, market research firm.

Is this the post-PC era? IDC says so. It projects sales of "information appliances"-smart phones, e-mail terminals and the like-will hit 89 million units in 2004, up from 11 million in 1999.

Business-to-business commerce will hit a staggering $7.29 trillion by 2004, predicts research firm GartnerGroup. That's up from $145 billion in '99.

