May 1, 2000 1 min read

www.eGems.com

Drowning in Web Information? Most of us have pages downloaded, yet we rarely find what we're looking for because we never captured the pages.

EGems changes that. It's designed to simolify capturing and retrieving info from your hard drive. EGems costs $34.95 (street), but a download gives you 30 days to decide whether to buy.

