Palm Reader

Palm computing's Palm Vx

May 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The Palm Vx doesn't fit the whole world into its 8MB of memory, but it comes close to fitting all of yours. At only 4 ounces, it features the standard Palm anodized aluminum exterior, LCD screen and input stylus. Its HotSync cradle facilitates the exchange of information between your PC and Palm, charges the batteries and provides quick backup of files. The Palm Vx uses the latest Palm OS, v3.3, which has doubled synchronization data transfers from previous versions. Infrared transfers with other IR-enabled Palms, cell phones and notebooks also improve with this release. Minimum requirements to sync with your PC are Win95/98 or NT 4.0, one available serial port and a 20MB hard drive.

Palm Vx

Palm Computing

(800) 881-7256

www.palmone.com

Street price: $399