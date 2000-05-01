Need A Lift?

Kensington Adjustable Monitor Lift
Is staring at a low monitor all day starting to become a pain in the neck (literally)? The Kensington Adjustable Monitor Lift offers a simple solution with its easy-to-assemble lift. Clamps allow you to place a monitor (weighing up to 40 pounds) 5 to 8 inches above the work surface, not only freeing up area on your desktop, but also serving as an effective, stylish and inexpensive ergonomic addition to your area. The lifted monitor can be rotated 360 degrees and tilted 10 degrees up or down for individualized comfort.

Kensington Adjustable Monitor Lift

Kensington Technology Group

(800) 989-4923

www.kensington.com

Street price: $61.95

