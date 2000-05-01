Not For Prying Eyes

Hewlett-Packard's HP Vectra VL 600 desktop computer </P>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

HP's Vectra VL 600 keeps cyberpirates at bay with features that protect your files, both online and off. The system has a Pentium III 667MHz processor, 128MB RAM and 10GB hard drive; preloaded CryptoService Provider software and a cryptographic smart card that ensures secure online transaction capabilities; Intel's PRO/100S Management Adapter which provides secure communications at the desktop level; ProtectTools 2000 smart-card kit and PIN number; and TopTools software. If you're worried about a sudden interruption of power causing you to lose data, the power protection device (PPD) fits internally and automatically switches on when needed, supplying the PC with enough power to save and close all open files and documents before shutting down. Windows 2000 comes pre-installed.

HP Vectra VL 600

Hewlett-Packard

(877) GO-BUY-HP

www.hp.com

Street price: $1,899

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.