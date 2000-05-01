Not For Prying Eyes

Hewlett-Packard's HP Vectra VL 600 desktop computer </P>

May 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

HP's Vectra VL 600 keeps cyberpirates at bay with features that protect your files, both online and off. The system has a Pentium III 667MHz processor, 128MB RAM and 10GB hard drive; preloaded CryptoService Provider software and a cryptographic smart card that ensures secure online transaction capabilities; Intel's PRO/100S Management Adapter which provides secure communications at the desktop level; ProtectTools 2000 smart-card kit and PIN number; and TopTools software. If you're worried about a sudden interruption of power causing you to lose data, the power protection device (PPD) fits internally and automatically switches on when needed, supplying the PC with enough power to save and close all open files and documents before shutting down. Windows 2000 comes pre-installed.

HP Vectra VL 600

Hewlett-Packard

(877) GO-BUY-HP

www.hp.com

Street price: $1,899