The Price Is Wrong?

How to know if you're overpaying for phone service
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Americans aren't known for their haggling skills, but they better learn fast if they want to keep their phone costs under control. That's just one piece of advice from the February issue of Consumer Reports, which analyzes hundreds of cell and land-line phone service plans.

According to the report, most consumers still pay full fare for long distance, at prices starting at 25 cents per minute. The price range is particularly wide with cell-phone service, where smart buyers can save $70 to $500 per year.

To see if you're being short-changed, visit www.consumerreports.com and use an online worksheet to analyze your cell-phone bill. For other comparison resources, log on to www.abelltolls.com, www.cognigen.com, www.saveonphone.com or www.trac.org.

Eric Brown is a freelance writer living in the Boston area.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.