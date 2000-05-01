Home Sweet Home

I want to make the most out of my recuperation at home.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »



QUESTION: I'm recovering from a long illness and would like to work from home doing something that affords me a little extra money without taxing my energy too much. Any suggestions other than a telemarketing or online business?
Teri Pedersen
Stamford, CT

ANSWER: Many people recovering from health problems or suffering from chronic illnesses can work or run their own businesses from home more easily than taking full-time jobs with daily commutes and fixed schedules and responsibilities. In your own business, you can choose the type of work you do, who you want to work with and how much work you take on for a given day, week or month.

We suggest doing an inventory of your skills, interests and existing contacts, then brainstorming ideas for serv-ices you can provide from home.

For example, when an interior decorator we interviewed suffered a serious injury, she realized she would no longer be able to lift furniture and accessories as she had done previously. Given her decreased stamina and mobility, she realized she needed to change directions. As she assessed her skills and interests, she identified a new niche. Because she'd always been a collector of rare artifacts and already had contacts in the design industry, she decided to start a home business supplying other decorators with unique and interesting artifacts.

We also spoke with someone who was stricken with an illness that prohibited her from eating the kinds of food she'd eaten all her life. So she began experimenting with recipes for healthy versions of her favorite desserts. After getting rave reviews from her friends, she decided to create a line of healthy chocolates. The former model had contacts with upscale hotels and spas that cater to models and other health-conscious consumers-they became her first customers.

Both of these entrepreneurs were able to find ways they could work from home that provided them with the flexibility they needed. Here are a few other in-demand home businesses that meet these criteria: mailing-list services, bookkeeping services, computer programming, tutoring, coaching, technical writing and financial planning.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.