Hook, Line...
Question: My partner and I are launching a concierge
business. Do you have any suggestions for successfully retaining
clients?
Katie M. Klute
Richland, WA
Answer: Retaining clients depends primarily on customer satisfaction and keeping your service top-of-mind.
Consider what you could offer that would add value to your service. Ask customers what you can improve and, once you've made those changes, let them know in a newsletter-via fax, e-mail or snail mail-that explains what you're offering and provides assorted how-to tips. Send out clever postcards and announce reasons for customers to visit your updated Web site.