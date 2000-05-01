Hook, Line...

And sinker. How can we bait, catch and keep business?

May 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Question: My partner and I are launching a concierge business. Do you have any suggestions for successfully retaining clients?

Katie M. Klute

Richland, WA



Answer: Retaining clients depends primarily on customer satisfaction and keeping your service top-of-mind.



Consider what you could offer that would add value to your service. Ask customers what you can improve and, once you've made those changes, let them know in a newsletter-via fax, e-mail or snail mail-that explains what you're offering and provides assorted how-to tips. Send out clever postcards and announce reasons for customers to visit your updated Web site.



