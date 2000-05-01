Good News

Homebased collection agencies really are collecting.
This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

After reading November's "What's Your Problem?," Michelle Dunn of Holderness, New Hampshire, wrote: "You say that operating a homebased collection agency no longer appears in your new edition of Best Home Businesses for the 21st Century (Putnam Publishing Group) because all the homebased agencies you had interviewed were no longer in business. I've owned a homebased collection agency, Mad Collection Agency, for two years and am doing quite well. I used Getting Business to Come to You to get started, and I was recently featured in a women's magazine."

We're delighted that Dunn is doing so well. If we find others who are successful, we'd like to reinstate the collection agency as one of the best home businesses for the new millennium. Let us know how you're doing.

