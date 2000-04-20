General News: Consumer Confidence Remains High

Despite stock market fluctuations, Americans are confident in spending habits this week.

April 20, 2000 1 min read

According to a recent ABCNEWS/Money magazine poll, consumer confidence remained high this week despite the increase in consumer inflation and last week's stock market volatility. Seventy-four percent of Americans say the economy is in good shape, up two points from last week. Fifty-one percent say it's a good time to spend, a figure which remained unchanged from last week.

Both percentages are six points below January's high. Sixty-eight percent say their finances are in good condition, close to where it's been all year.



