Technology

Not For Keeps

You paid for your software, but it doesn't belong to you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Buy off-the-shelf software, and it's yours to do with as you please, right? Wrong. You didn't actually purchase the software, but rather a license to use it. "A software license is a contract under which the owner of the copyright of the software authorizes the end user to use the software in a particular way," says Allan P. Weeks, an attorney and partner with Shipman & Goodwin LLP in Hartford, Connecticut. "The use is constrained by the terms of the license and U.S. copyright law."

Weeks says two types of software license agreements are currently in use: a bilateral agreement and a shrink-wrap or click-wrap license. In a bilateral agreement, the parties negotiate the terms of the license. The shrink-wrap (for packaged software from a store or catalog) or click-wrap (for software downloaded from a Web site) license is a standard form that typically limits the number of computers on which you can load the software, limits copying the program, forbids making it part of a network unless you buy a network license, and sets conditions relative to liability, indemnifications and warranties.

If you don't get the appropriate license and pay for it, you could face charges of U.S. copyright law violations. Also keep licensing in mind when you have software created especially for your company. Unless you have a contract that states otherwise, the author of the software owns it-even if you've paid that person to develop the software for you. Have contracts for software development reviewed by an attorney with expertise in intellectual property before you sign them.

For more information, contact the Software and Information Industry Association, 1730 M St., NW, #700, Washington, DC 20036-4510, (202) 452-1600, www.siia.net.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says