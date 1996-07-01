Bulletin Board

<b></b>

Olympic Vendor Space Available

It's not too late to get your share of the Olympic action: You can still lease vendor space in locations around Atlanta and Stone Mountain, Georgia.

The cost ranges from $10,000 to $20,000, says Munson Steed of B.G. Swing Games Management, the company in charge of Atlanta's Olympic economic development program. That fee gets you space on the land surrounding the games and a survival package with information on licenses, taxes and housing.

"Vendors supply their own carts, and the structure must have a very professional and polished look," explains Steed. He maintains that the most successful entrepreneurs will be those with products that meet food and comfort needs or are impulse buys.

"People often use our program to launch new products or chic specialty products," Steed says, adding that this upscale sports retailing environment is best for those with the capacity to sell at least $1,000 worth of product daily.

In addition to the Olympics, Munson's company is handling vending for the Para Olympics for people with disabilities; it runs for 10 days in the Atlanta area. For more information on the vendor program, call (404) 681-4800.

North Carolina

Program Creates Business Solutions

Business educators are taking to the streets, offices, factories and shops of Charlotte to help entrepreneurs boost their business.

Under the Small Business Owners program, instructors evaluate a company's operations in terms of management, finance, marketing and production, then customize a curriculum to help the entrepreneur improve.

Once the curriculum has been established, the entrepreneur receives regular visits from the instructor and must attend 18 biweekly seminars covering various aspects of business management.

The Small Business Owners program is a pilot project jointly funded by the city of Charlotte, First Citizens Bank and Trust Co., and Central Piedmont Community College.

This year, the director will choose 20 companies that have been in business for three to four years to participate. Each pays a $200 to $300 participation fee. Small businesses have until August 15 to apply to the program. For more information, call the college's small-business center at (704) 342-6900.

California

Edison Teaches Energy Conservation

Think your business is an energy-guzzler? Southern California Edison's Customer Technology Application Center (CTAC) and Agricultural Technology Application Center (AGTAC) offer assistance to help you reduce energy consumption.

The two centers, located in Irwindale and Tulare, respectively, offer assistance as complex as helping a business develop an environmentally safe product coating or as simple as allowing manufacturers to demonstrate new energy-saving products at Edison's Commercial Products Center.

Other services include a Lighting Products Center, which provides training on everything from lighting merchandise to improving the quality of existing lighting, and a Food Service Technology Center, where chefs evaluate cooking-related products. The Home Efficiency Center helps architects, designers and contractors create more energy-efficient homes.

Entrepreneurs can attend Edison-sponsored seminars on reducing energy costs. The utility will also provide customized solutions. For information, call (800) 336-CTAC.

Washington, DC, Area

Legal And Business Guidance For Women

Washington, DC, firm is mixing business and the law to provide women entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia and the nation's capital with free legal and other business guidance.

According to Pamela Rothenberg, a partner with law firm David, Hagner, Kuney and Krupin PC and creator of the Legal and Business Information Center, women can obtain information on such issues as choosing a business structure, leasing, and maintaining independent contractor status. The firm also offers information on regional and national networking organizations, and has established a business referral network listing professionals from financial consultants and architects to public relations professionals.

Entrepreneurs can get advice either in person or by phone. In addition, the center-managed by three women attorneys and a paralegal-sponsors periodic workshops on business topics of interest to women entrepreneurs. Call (202) 857-4540, or e-mail .