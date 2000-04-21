My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Finding Love

Our Ideas & Inspiration Expert shows you how to turn your passion into a small-business idea.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: Where can I get ideas for a new business? I have a lot of diverse skills and want to go into business for myself, but I need some ideas.

A: There are few things in life more exciting and more terrifying than that moment when you begin to contemplate going into business for yourself. Doing so successfully takes guts and brains and hard work and time. Of all these, the one to be most concerned with when getting started is time. Why? Well, once you begin your new business, you'll be putting many hours into it. If it's successful, you'll then put many years into it. So, as you begin to pick a business, your initial overriding concern should be this: What business can I pick that I'll enjoy working at all day, every day, for years to come?

Begin with your passion. What do you love to do? Don't be concerned yet with how you'll turn that into a business-that comes later. Right now you just want to narrow the field. Sit down in a quiet spot with a notebook and answer the following questions:

  • What makes you the happiest?
  • What do you love to do?
  • If you could do anything, what would it be?
  • What are you best at?
  • What skills do you most like to use?
  • What businesses have you seen that really caught your eye?

The answers to these questions will begin to point you in a general direction. For example, I have a female client who, after much consideration, decided she loved to hunt more than anything else in the world. How would a woman turn a love of hunting into a successful business, you ask? She decided to open a shop for hunters. Being a woman-owned business in a traditionally all-male field actually turned out to be a plus because the store was instantly unique and memorable.

What is it you love to do? Do you see other people making a living at it somehow? Open up the Yellow Pages, and discover how many different kinds of businesses cater to people with the same interests. After you're done, surf over to your favorite search engine and type in what it is you love to do. You might be surprised how many businesses cater to it.

Here's another way to get a good business idea: Do you know someone who has a job or a business that intrigues you? Take that person out to lunch and interview him or her. Don't be shy-even if you don't know the person, you can bet he or she wouldn't mind a free lunch and a chance to spend an hour talking about himself or herself.

Finally, check into vocational counseling. Most colleges and employment agencies have vocational tests you can take to see what sorts of occupations match your skills and interests.

This is a special moment-not often do the financial and emotional stars align just right and allow you to head off in a brand new direction. Now is your moment, so choose wisely. If all goes well, you'll spend more time at your new business over the next five years than almost anyplace else. And if you do what you love, you can almost bet that the money will indeed follow. Good luck!

Steven D. Strauss is a nationally recognized lawyer, author and commentator. He is the author of the Ask a Lawyer (W.W. Norton & Co.) series of legal advice books geared toward the layman as well as author of The Unofficial Guide to Home-Based Businesses. Steven is also a business columnist for USA Today.com.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an attorney or accountant.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

How to Get Banks to Say Yes to Your Small Business Loan

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.