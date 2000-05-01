Book It

Need great employees? Run-don't walk-to your nearest school.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you can't find qualified workers, perhaps it's time you scouted the local university. College campuses are teeming with smart, soon-to-be grads eager to make their fortunes in the big, bad, "real" world.

And companies are taking advantage. A 1999 study by National Corporate College Consultants (NC3), an outsource provider of college recruiting services in Westport, Connecticut, found that the number of companies recruiting at colleges increased 40 percent in the last five years.

Campus recruiting isn't just for big corporations, though. Quite the contrary, says Mike Iserson, president of NC3. "Today's students are looking for environments where they can have a greater impact and add to their skill base more rapidly than with a large company," he says. "Because of this, small to midsized companies have the jobs that are most in demand."

Ready to try? Internship programs and summer employment are the best ways to start to gain exposure on campuses.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.

Next step

For information about on-campus recruiting, visit the National Association of Colleges and Employers' Web site at Job-Applications.com or call (800) 544-5272. The group links employers with colleges and universities. Members include more than 1,700 colleges and universities and 1,600 employer organizations.

Contact Source

National Corporate College Consultants, (203) 226-7027, www.nc3.com

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Are Accelerator Programs Right for Your Business?

Starting a Business

26 Questions to Help You Decide If a Late-in-Life Business Is Right for You

Starting a Business

Why Entrepreneurs Are Launching Their Startups in Singapore