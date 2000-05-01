Growth Strategies

Mean Mail

You got someone else's mail-and it says you're a meathead.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

W hat's a boss to do? You get an e-mail meant for someone else and open it. It's from one employee to another and it goes on and on about what a jerk you are. Do you pretend you never read it or sack the sender?

If you fire, you're within your rights, says Russell Gardner, a labor and employment attorney at Piper, Marbury, Rudnick & Wolfe in Baltimore: "If it got to you by mistake, and you opened it, then you don't have to continue to employ this person."

Courts have ruled that a corporate e-mail system is not private and companies can monitor e-mail, says Dave McClure, executive director of the US Internet Industry Association.

And if you do fire, don't tell the person via e-mail. No pink mail, please.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.

