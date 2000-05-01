Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.

May 1, 2000 2 min read

International Gift And Home Furnishings Market

July 5-14, Americasmart, Atlanta. Contact Americasmart, 240 Peachtree St., #2200, Atlanta, GA 30303, (800) ATL-MART.



American Library Association Annual Conference

July 6-12, Mccormick Place, Chicago. Marketplace for library buyers and merchants interested in audio or visual technology, publications and furnishings or related industries. Contact the American Library Association, 50 E. Huron, Chicago, IL 60611, (800) 545-2433.



Imprinted Sportswear Show, Chicago

July 7-9, Navy Pier Festival Hall, Chicago. Contact Miller Freeman Inc., 1199 S. Belt Line Rd., #100, Coppell, TX 75019, (800) 527-0207.



Video Software Dealers Association Annual Home Entertainment Convention

July 8-10, Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas. The very latest home-entertainment trends, advances and technology. Contact Kimbirly Orr, Video Software Dealers Association, 201 Sandpointe Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92707, (714) 513-8400.



International Fancy Food & Confection Show

July 9-11, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact The National Association for the Specialty Food Trade, 120 Wall St., 27th Fl., New York, NY 10005, (212) 482-6440.



E-Gov 2000

July 10-13, Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC. A marketplace for it as well as network-solution providers who are interested in supplying any of their products to thousands of government departments, agencies and offices throughout the United States. Contact E-Gov, 11501 Sunset Hills Rd., Reston, VA 20190, (800) 746-0099, ext. 203.



Hawaii Lodging Hospitality And Food Service Expo

July 12-13, Neal S. Blaisdell Center, Honolulu. Contact Douglas Trade Productions Inc., P.O. Box 458, Kailua, HI 96734, (808) 261-3400.



Manguistics-Working As One 2000

July 16-19, Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, Orlando, Florida. Various consultants and e-commerce vendors will be meeting with business owners in order to discuss supply chain management and to sell their various management solutions. Contact Lisa Higgins, Manguistics, 2115 E. Jefferson St., Rockville, MD 20852, (301) 984-5143.



Syllabus 2000

July 22-28, Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California. Faculty, staff and administrators for high schools and colleges come to learn about and purchase the latest in educational technology. Contact Syllabus Press, 345 Northlake Dr., San Jose, CA 95117, (408) 261-7200, Ext. 201.



Superzoo-The WWPSA Pet Industry Trade Show

July 23-25, Long Beach Convention And Entertainment Center, Long Beach, California. Contact The World Wide Pet Supply Association, 406 First South Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006, (626) 447-2222.



Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

August 19-20, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 Mccabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

