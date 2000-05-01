Lapstation B3

Taking it to the streets (or backyard or kitchen or beach) with a portable desk
This story appears in the May 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Working from home doesn't mean you actually have to work in your home. The Lapstation B3 from Intrigo Inc. gives you the freedom to work just about anywhere. For $190, you get a high-impact, Titanium-finish workspace with gel-filled wrist pads that allows you to work comfortably in bed, on the floor or in the great outdoors. Fast-Action Grips enable incremental height adjustments, and the legs and tabletop fold down for easy carrying and storage. Shock-absorbing rubber feet provide maximum stability and protect work surfaces, and dual mesh pouches let you take a cache of office supplies with you wherever you decide to go. The B3 also features eight accessory holes designed specifically to attach optional Lapstation accessories, such as task lights or paper holders. Visit www.intrigo.com for information on the B3 and accessories.

