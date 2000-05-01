When Your Shipment Comes In.

Now FedEx delivers to your home office

May 1, 2000 2 min read

This story appears in the May 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Your client needs to ship a product sample to your home office. A distant teleworker forgets an important file at the office. Your brochures are ready to be shipped-but you're in and out on sales calls all day and will only be home after six o'clock.

According to the National Research Foundation, the residential delivery market is expected to grow 119 percent by 2003. Recognizing this growth potential and the fact that the at-home workplace is a time-sensitive delivery market, FedEx has launched a new service called FedEx Home Delivery. This new service is dedicated to delivering packages to residential customers, including people who work at home.

Debuting in March, the service is designed for the growing number of business-to-consumer marketers, including e-commerce sites and many of the network marketing organizations whose web of partners work from home selling goods that are shipped to residential consumers from a central facility. (Forrester Research forecasts e-commerce will grow from $38 billion this year to $184 billion by 2004.)

FedEx Home gives e-tailers an option that combines reliability with cost-effective ground transportation, says Allison Sobczak with FedEx Ground in Pittsburgh.

The service doesn't include pick-up from homes; FedEx Express handles that area of the residential market. The new service does provide a wider array of delivery options-and a money-back guarantee, Sobczak says. Working with the shipper, the recipient can outline specific delivery instructions or times as late as 8 p.m. between Tuesday and Saturday, she says.

People who need home delivery need different options, says Sobczak, noting that some services cost extra, like the scheduled appointment option and evening delivery. "We've identified that customers will pay extra for these premiums."

Journalist and author Jeff Zbar has worked from home since the 1980s. He writes about home business, teleworking, marketing, communications and other SOHO issues.