My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Drives Into China's Tourism Industry With New Partnership

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Uber Technologies said on Monday its China unit will get an undisclosed amount of investment from Chinese firm HNA Group as part of a partnership of the U.S. ride-hailing firm with the aviation and shipping conglomerate.

The partnership, which marks Uber's ambitions to break into China's huge tourism industry, includes an array of transportation services to and from airports and for HNA flights, as well as online financing for the automotive sector.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said in Beijing he envisions a system where customers can seamlessly move from traveling within a city to between and outside cities, built on a global series of partnerships.

Uber's partnership with HNA Group comes as it and rival Didi Kuaidi vie to forge ties with influential Chinese companies with long-established ties to government as they try to avoid aggravating regulators in China's still developing ride-hailing business.

Ride hailing in China, like in other countries, can either be technically illegal or operate in a gray area, depending on the location and kind of service. Uber's battle with Didi Kuaidi has proven especially costly. Both companies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars in a bid to attract and keep users. Now, the rivalry is looking to extend further as Uber lures tourists and inter-city travelers. At a press conference on Monday, Kalanick and HNA President Tan Xiangdong said they see the partnership as symbiotic, plugging each other's gaps in travel.

To date, Uber has committed to invest 6.3 billion yuan ($958.61 million) in China, with the country Uber's "largest market globally and a key strategic hub", Kalanick said.

The U.S. ride-hailing firm's China unit recently closed a funding round, before which it had a valuation of $7 billion. Investors from China were more than he could name, Kalanick said, declining to disclose further details about the latest fundraising.

In response to a question about Uber's high cash-burn rate in China, Kalanick said the company is investing profits from cities around the world into China.

"We are investing in China for the long term," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten, Additional reporting by Fang Yan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber

Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

Uber

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests