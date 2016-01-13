My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

People to Avoid

5 types of people entrepreneurs need to avoid around them

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 types of people entrepreneurs need to avoid around them
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder, Woffr
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurship is one of the most challenging journeys that will take you out of your comfort zone. One of the most enriching parts of this journey is the people you meet along the way.

You interact with all kinds of people when it comes to building your team, getting resources and funding, trying to find a mentor, and so on. This is especially true if you are a first-time entrepreneur. Here are five kinds of people to avoid when you are starting out as a first-time entrepreneur:

Make false promises

As a first-time entrepreneur, one tends to trust everyone due to limited knowledge and experience in all crucial areas. At this time, the entrepreneur is at his most vulnerable, and tends to give repeat chances to someone with false promises.

Whether you are building your own team, outsourcing, or raising funds, you must avoid such people so as to move according to plan and within the given budget.

Have a short-term view

This is most relevant to fund-raising. Scouting for funds is a lengthy, long-drawn exercise for a first-timer and involves meeting all sorts of investors -- from individual to institutional. Of these, few are professional enough to get back to you with a proper explanation on why they will or won’t fund you.

Some don’t respond, others keep you hanging, while some give you a positive reply, albeit with a lots of ifs and buts. There are also investors who are interested only in short-term gains and want to force you to make changes to your product/ service and business plan as per their own interests. It’s a trap, I say. Avoid such investors.

Have biased views, with little experience in given domain

These people come not only with preconceived notions, but also with an I-know-everything mindset. How do you spot them? They will either say your business plan won’t work, or they’ll say it is too easy. While a biased negative view can impact your motivation, believing how what you are doing is cakewalk can result in making you complacent. Beware.

Those with negative attitude towards risk-taking

The emotional support of family and friends keeps us going in life. The same goes for when you start a venture. And although they care for you and give you the best advice based on their knowledge and experience, they might be unable to realize and visualize what you are trying to build.

And if that happens, you must keep an emotional distance – physical distance from friends and family is not always possible -- from such people.

Yourself, when you are low:

The biggest support or hurdle in this journey of becoming an entrepreneur is your own attitude. There will be times when you feel lonely -- when others won’t be able to understand your dream, when you are unable to spend quality time with your family and friends, when you feel the financial pressure, and so on.

If this gives you the blues, it’s natural. But don’t give in to these feelings too often. Take a break from work, go for a walk, talk to someone you love, sleep over it, and start all over again. Warning: Never take a decision when you are feeling low.

(As told to Prerna Raturi)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur