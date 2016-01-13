My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Health

Vice President Biden to Steer New Efforts to Cure Cancer

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Vice President Biden to Steer New Efforts to Cure Cancer
Image credit: Dignitana AB
News associate
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

While President Barack Obama delivered his final State of the Union address on Tuesday, Vice President Joe Biden revealed his cancer "moonshot."

Biden's plan is to increase funding for cancer research and to "break down the silos" so that researchers can better work together to "stop [cancer] in its tracks."

"The Federal government will do everything it possibly can — through funding, targeted incentives, and increased private-sector coordination — to support research and enable progress," he said in a statement.

Biden's moonshot is reminiscent of Richard Nixon's 1971 National Cancer Act, which called on Congress to provide any necessary funding to battle the disease.

The former Delaware U.S. senator, whose son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in May of last year, secured a $264 million funding boost for the National Cancer Institute in the government spending bill passed by Congress in December.

Biden's cancer mission was endorsed by Obama during the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

"Last year, Vice President Biden said that with a new moonshot, America can cure cancer," Obama said. "Tonight, I'm announcing a new national effort to get it done. And because he's gone to the mat for all of us, on so many issues over the past forty years, I'm putting Joe in charge of Mission Control."

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Now That the FDA Approved a Marijuana-Based Drug, Will the DEA Allow It To Be Sold?

Health

Study Ranks the States With the Most Psychopaths. Do You Live in the Top 10?

Health

Why One Skincare Entrepreneur Decided to Found Her Company After Her Stepfather Was Diagnosed With Cancer