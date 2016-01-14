January 14, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Do you have an odd-numbered car and are looking to buy another one with an even number? If you’re searching for ways to navigate through Delhi’s new traffic restrictions, startups have come up with their own innovate ideas, apps and feature to make your life simpler and hassle free.

Entrepreneur India has penned down 5 startups who are resolving the odd-even debacle for delhiites:

1. Making Purchase Process Simpler:

Since the announcement of the odd-even formula by the Delhi government, almost 10-15 percent of people are now worried about their car number and planning to buy used cars.

Spinny, the go-to platform for buying and selling used cars has come to their rescue by introducing a new odd-even filter on its website to facilitate users in finding a pre-owned car of their choice with a specific registration number.

“We, at Spinny, believe that the rotational policy is the need of the hour for Delhi. The policy has appeared to have a positive effect as people have changed their perspective towards services and concepts such as carpooling that they wouldn’t have previously used,” said Niraj Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Spinny.

2. Beating odd-even formula through #Dillikighanti

As Delhiites become part of India’s first experiment at car rationing to combat air pollution, Hero Cycles has launched a social campaign to promote the idea of cycling to work as an environment and health friendly initiative for the city.

Hero Cycles has tied up with Radio Mirchi to send out a strong impactful message cutting across masses urging them to ride cycle to make Delhi a beautiful city to live in. The idea is to make cycling a movement among Delhi’s residents who are reeling under the impact of choking air and traffic.

The adorable cycle bell or ‘ghanti’ has become the symbol of this campaign titled on social media.

“We whole heartedly support Delhi’s car rationing experiment and believe such measures need to be adopted on a long term basis if we want to ensure healthy life for our children,” said Pankaj Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hero Cycles.

3. Masking Delhiites

Ibibo Ryde, a carpooling app that enables people to share rides between cities as well as within the city, will be giving away free pollution masks to its riders in Delhi. Even if the odd-even plan is over, these masks will protect the commuters from ever-increasing air pollution in Delhi.

The app has also come up with a feature that makes it easier for the riders to identify the odd/even numbered cars.People offering their rides on the app have been given an odd/even badge that is visible on their profiles. These badges help co-travellers to identify the odd/even-numbered cars accordingly.

4. Curbing Pollution through Carpooling

Uber, one of most popular app to book a cab has also introduced its private car pooling service in Delhi. The service allows car owners to offer rides to people who are in need.

5. Introducing series of alternatives to make commuting easy

Supporting Delhi Government, Zoomcar, a self-drive car rental company has also introduced number of alternate options to make commuting smooth and easy for the masses.

Entrepreneur’s take

Though startups are extending their helping hand to Delhi government, still we need to see how far this policy will succeed or will it become a chapter in our a history. Do share your thoughts on this in our comments section below. Follow @EntrepreneurIND for more such exciting features and inspiring stories.